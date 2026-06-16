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Where to watch Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup today? Next game, start time, TV channels and online live streams

TV Guide & Streaming
World Cup
Spain

Find out where to watch the game where you are. Scroll down for worldwide broadcasts!

When and where?

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World Cup - Grp. H
Atlanta Stadium

Group H Table

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How do I use a VPN to watch FIFA World Cup 2026?

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Who is showing the World Cup in Spain?

In Spain, the broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are split between DAZN and the public broadcaster RTVE.

Here is how the coverage breaks down:

Broadcaster

Type

Coverage Details

DAZN

Pay-TV

Broadcasting all 104 matches of the tournament live and on-demand through a dedicated Mediapro channel. (Also accessible via Movistar Plus+ and Orange TV for customers with the relevant football packages).

RTVE

Free-to-Air

Broadcasting one match per day for free. This guaranteed coverage includes all of Spain's matches, the opening game, key knockout stage matches, both semi-finals, and the final. Available on La 1, Teledeporte, and the RTVE Play streaming platform.

How do I watch RTVE from abroad using ExpressVPN?

1. Sign in to ExpressVPN:Ensure your app is up to date.

Open the ExpressVPN app on your device (phone, computer, smart TV, or streaming stick) and log in.

2. Connect to a server in Spain:Crucial step.

Search for Spain in the location list and connect. ExpressVPN typically has server options in Madrid and Barcelona — either will work to give you a Spanish IP address. Wait until the app confirms you are connected.

3. Clear your browser cache (Optional but recommended):

If you are watching on a computer, it is best to open an "Incognito" or "Private Browsing" window, or clear your cache. This ensures RTVE doesn't recognize your location from a previous visit.

4. Navigate to RTVE Play:

Go to the RTVE Play website or open the RTVE app on your device.

5. Create a free account (if prompted):

You may need to register for a free RTVE Play account to watch live TV. If the registration form asks for a Spanish postal code (Código Postal), you will need to provide a valid 5-digit Spanish code (e.g., 28001 for Madrid).

6. Start streaming:

Navigate to the live feed for La 1 or Teledeporte to watch the World Cup matches.

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Frequently asked questions

Spain is in Group H for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they will face Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, and Cape Verde.

Spain will play their first match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Cape Verde on 15 June at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Spain will be based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, for the group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Lamine Yamal is the standout star and Spain’s primary attacking threat, bringing world-class flair from Barcelona and serving as the creative spark for the national team. Pedri is a technical genius in the midfield whose vision and ability to dictate the tempo of a game make him the heartbeat of La Roja’s possession-based style. Mikel Oyarzabal is a clinical finisher and versatile forward who has proven his ability to score in high-pressure moments, including the decisive goal in the Euro 2024 final. In defence, Pau Cubarsí is the physically dominant young centre-back who provides elite ball-playing ability and the composure of a veteran at the heart of the backline. Dani Carvajal offers a dangerous threat from the right flank and provides essential veteran leadership, having won every major trophy available at the club level. Finally, Unai Simón is the established number one in goal, whose shot-stopping and experience in international penalty shootouts will be vital as Spain aims for their second World Cup title.

Spain’s opening match against Cape Verde and their second fixture against Saudi Arabia will both kick off in the early evening, while their final group stage clash with Uruguay is set for a late-night start for viewers in the country.

In Spain, fans can catch every match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup through a combination of free-to-air coverage on RTVE and comprehensive pay-TV and streaming options provided by DAZN and Mediapro.

Including the upcoming 2026 tournament in North America, Spain has qualified for the FIFA World Cup a total of 17 times, appearing in 1934, 1950, 1962, 1966, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, and 2026.

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