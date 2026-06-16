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World Cup
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James Freemantle

Where to watch Saudi Arabia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup today? Next game, start time, TV channels and online live streams

TV Guide & Streaming
World Cup
Saudi Arabia

When and where?

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World Cup - Grp. H
Atlanta Stadium

Group H Table

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How do I use a VPN to watch FIFA World Cup 2026?

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Who is showing the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

In Saudi Arabia, and across the wider Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the exclusive broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are held by beIN SPORTS.

Here is how the coverage breaks down:

Broadcaster

Type

Coverage Details

beIN SPORTS (Satellite/Cable)

Pay-TV

Broadcasting all 104 matches live across six dedicated beIN SPORTS MAX channels. Coverage is comprehensive and multilingual, with dedicated channels for Arabic (MAX 1-4), English (MAX 5), and French (MAX 6) commentary.

TOD & beIN CONNECT

Streaming

Both digital platforms will stream every match live. TOD is beIN's standalone streaming service, while beIN CONNECT is the companion app for existing TV subscribers.

How do I watch beIN Sports from abroad using ExpressVPN?

To watch Saudi Arabia's World Cup coverage on beIN Sports or the TOD streaming service from abroad using ExpressVPN, you will need to route your connection through a server in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Here is how to set it up:

1.Open ExpressVPN:

Ensure your app is up to date.Launch the ExpressVPN app on your device and log in to your account.

2.Connect to a MENA server:

Crucial step.

Search for a server located in the MENA region. Egypt is typically the most reliable ExpressVPN server location for accessing MENA-specific streaming services like TOD and beIN CONNECT. Wait until the app confirms you are connected.

3.Clear your browser cache (Optional but recommended):

If you are watching on a computer, open an "Incognito" or "Private Browsing" window, or clear your cache and cookies. This prevents the streaming platform from detecting your real location from previous browsing sessions.

4.Navigate to the streaming platform:

Go to TOD.tv or the beIN CONNECT website (or open their respective apps if you are on a mobile device or smart TV).

5.Log in and start streaming:

Sign in to your account. Because you are connected to a MENA server, the platform should grant you access to the live channels, including the beIN SPORTS MAX channels showing the World Cup matches.

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Frequently asked questions

Saudi Arabia is in World Cup Group H, where they'll face Spain, Cape Verde and Uruguay. 

The Saudis open up their campaign on June 16th against Uruguay. 

Saudi Arabia has officially selected Austin, Texas, as its Team Base Camp for the 2026 World Cup.

Salem Al-Dawsari is a veteran of over 100 caps for his country. The 34-year-old Al Hilal playmaker will be the creative cornerstone of this Saudi side.

AS Roma full-back Saud Abdulhamid is one of the few European-based players in this group, and he's a key player in transitions.

In Saudi Arabia, the 2026 World Cup will be broadcast exclusively by beIN SPORTS. 

Including the 2026 tournament, Saudi Arabia has qualified for the FIFA World Cup seven times.

After their historic debut in 1994, the Green Falcons have become one of Asia's most consistent representatives on the world stage, missing only two editions in the last three decades.

They famously beat the eventual champions Argentina in their opening match at the 2022 World Cup. 

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