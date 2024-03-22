How to watch Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

Punjab Kings (PBKS)' IPL 2024 campaign is all set to begin on March 23 at Chandigarh's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Punjab Kings, who have a history of underachieving in the IPL, are unwavering in their determination to turn things around in this upcoming season. Even though PBKS made it to the final in 2014 and the semi-final in the first season, among other noteworthy accomplishments, the team has frequently been eliminated early in the league season.

The Delhi Capitals (DC), on the other hand, had a difficult 2023 campaign, losing nine of their fifteen games and ranked ninth in the tenth team standings. The Capitals want to start this year's tournament strong because they still haven't won an IPL title.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Kick-off Time & Stadium

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face off against Delhi Capitals (DC) on this Saturday, March 23, 2024, in an IPL 2024 season match. The action will take place at 9:00 pm AEDT at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh, Punjab.

Date Saturday, March 23, 2024 Time 9:00 pm AEDT Venue Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium Location Mullanpur, Chandigarh, Punjab

How to watch PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 Match Online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Cricket fans in Australia can watch the Punjab Kings take on the Delhi Capitals live on Foxtel on TV or stream live on Kayo Sports.

Offering all the coverage you need for the upcoming white-ball cricket season and broadcasts from various other sporting events, a subscription to Kayo Sports starts from $25.00 per month for Kayo One and $30.00 per month for Kayo Basic.

PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 Match Team News

Punjab Kings Team News

In every aspect of the game, Punjab Kings (PBKS) have both experienced players and young guns. With players like Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, and Kagiso Rabada, PBKS has a strong team that is ready to make weaves in the tournament.

But there are challenges ahead, especially in terms of strengthening Indian players and making sure that key players like Shikhar Dhawan stay fit throughout the season.

PBKS made a lot of important moves to improve their team at the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai last December. They also strengthened their bowling department with the arrival of England pacer Chris Woakes and added firepower with South African batsman Rilee Rossouw. These calculated moves demonstrate PBKS's commitment to competing at the top level in the forthcoming season.

Delhi Capitals Team News

Regular captain Rishabh Pant is about to make an amazing comeback after being out for 14 months because of a car accident that almost killed him on December 22. The BCCI has given him the approval to return to his role as wicketkeeper-batter, taking over as captain from David Warner.

As the Delhi Capitals get ready for the new season, they need to assemble the best playing eleven. Pant and Ricky Ponting will be in charge of the selection process.

The young English batting sensation Harry Brook is likely to miss the season to be with his grieving family after the death of his grandma.

The team's luck will also depend on how Prithvi Shaw plays, and Pant's long-awaited return will be very important to Delhi's campaign.

Head-to-Head records

