When and where?

Group H Table

Who is showing the World Cup in Norway?

In Norway, the broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are split between the state-owned public broadcaster NRK and the commercial network TV 2.

Here is how the coverage breaks down:

Broadcaster Type Coverage Details NRK Free-to-Air Broadcasting 51 matches for free across its linear television channels, the NRK TV app, and NRK.no. This coverage includes two of Norway's group stage matches (against Senegal and France), a potential round-of-16 match for Norway, the bronze medal match, and the final. TV 2 Pay-TV / Streaming Broadcasting the other half of the tournament across its network (such as TV 2 Direkte) and the TV 2 Play streaming platform. Crucially, TV 2 holds the rights to Norway's opening match against Iraq, which kicks off tonight!

How do I watch RTS from abroad using ExpressVPN?

Here is how to set it up:

1. Open ExpressVPN:

Ensure your app is up to date.

Launch the ExpressVPN app on your device and log in to your account.

2. Connect to a Norway server:

Crucial step.

Search for Norway in the location list and connect. ExpressVPN's Norwegian servers are located in Oslo. Wait until the app confirms you are fully connected.

3. Clear your browser cache (Optional but recommended):

If you are watching on a computer, open an "Incognito" or "Private Browsing" window, or clear your cache and cookies. This prevents NRK from detecting your real location from a previous browsing session.

4. Navigate to NRK TV:

Go to the NRK TV website (tv.nrk.no) or open the official NRK app on your streaming device.

5. Start streaming:

Find the live broadcast you want to watch. Unlike many other national broadcasters, NRK typically does not even require you to create a free account to stream their live TV channels!



