How to watch the NFL 2024 season in Australia: NFL schedule, DAZN NFL Game Pass & streaming links

Those who’ve been glued to the Gridiron this season have already ridden several rollercoasters of emotion during the early weeks’ skirmishes, and the NFL action will continue to heat up as the season progresses. Let GOAL help guide you on where and how you can watch this season’s thrilling NFL action in Australia.

Remember to watch for the Aussie stars currently plying their trade for NFL franchises in the United States. The punting posse of Cam Johnstone (Pittsburgh Steelers), Michael Dickson (Seattle Seahawks), Mitch Wishnowsky (San Francisco 49ers), Tory Taylor (Chicago Bears), and Matthew Hayball (New Orleans Saints) has all made their mark this season.

The Buffalo Bills are flying highest of the unbeaten five, having racked up 112 points in their first three games. The Bills, who have reached at least the Divisional Playoffs stage of the postseason in the last four seasons, thrashed the Jacksonville Jaguars 47-10 during the latest week 3 round of games.

The surprise packages of the NFL season to date are the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikes, who suffered their most regular season defeats for ten years last season, are currently in rampaging form. They backed up an impressive win over last year’s Super Bowl runners-up, the San Francisco 49ers, by smashing the Houston Texans in week 3 to maintain their winning streak.

Below, GOAL shows you exactly how to watch the 2024 NFL season from Australia, including timings and streaming links.

How to watch NFL in Australia

Australian viewers can watch regular live NFL matches on DAZN via the NFL Game Pass. Kayo Sports provides live coverage of multiple games every week, and Channel 7 shows a selection of live matches throughout the season.

DAZN NFL Game Pass / Amazon Prime

DAZN NFL Game Pass offers NFL enthusiasts the opportunity to watch every single NFL game live throughout the season, including the Playoffs and Super Bowl LIX. DAZN can be signed up online or through the app. DAZN viewers also have access to NFL Network, highlights, and documentaries. Subscribers can download NFL Game Pass and watch it on the go, stream it on multiple devices, or bundle it with their Amazon Prime subscription.

Kayo Sports

Kayo provides coverage of roughly six NFL games per week during the regular season via their paid subscription packages. They will also show every game of the NFL Postseason, including the Super Bowl.

Channel 7

While NFL coverage varies from state to state in Australia, Channel 7 offers a free-to-air option to catch some live NFL action. The channel broadcasts a few regular-season games live per week, with the network also securing coverage of the Playoffs and the Super Bowl. Channel 7’s streaming app offers free live channels and on-demand sports on Smart TVs, Android and Apple devices.

How To Watch NFL With DAZN NFL Game Pass

NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the best way for Australians to keep pace with all the NFL match action throughout the season. The streaming service gives subscribers access to every game during the regular season and Playoffs, including the Super Bowl. NFL Game Pass is available via the DAZN app.

The service costs $289.99 for the entire 2024 season. DAZN and Prime Video have also expanded their partnership so that NFL Game Pass (NFL GP) is also available on Prime Video as an add-on subscription. The deal increases flexibility in how and where Australians can watch their favourite NFL matchups.

An Amazon Prime subscription in Australia costs $9.99 a month or $79 a year. NFL Game Pass as an add-on subscription costs $49.99 per month.

How To Watch NFL With Kayo Sports

Kayo screens roughly six live NFL games weekly during the regular season, plus all the Playoff matchups and the Super Bowl. If you miss out on any live action, you can watch full game replays on demand for up to 72 hours after the match. Kayo offers two subscription packages: one at $25 a month and one at $35 a month. With the $35 a month package, you can stream on two devices at the same time so that you can watch multiple games.

What Is The NFL 2024 Schedule?

32 NFL teams kick off the regular season each year, dreaming of lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy aloft at the Super Bowl. Those 32 sides are split into the American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC). The 16 teams in each conference are further divided into 4-team divisions.

As is the norm in the NFL, the regular season begins in early September each year and continues through December. Each of the 32 teams plays 17 regular season games during that period. At the end of the regular season, the top seven sides from each conference (the four division winners and the top three non-division winners with the best overall regular season records) advance to the postseason or Playoffs.

All bar the top-seeded conference sides from the AFC and the NFC compete in the first round of the Playoffs, known as the Wild Card round, which gets underway in January. The winners of those games progress to the Divisional Playoffs, the last-8 stage, where the top seeds re-enter the fray. Following that, it’s the Conference Championships or semi-finals, with the winners heading to the Super Bowl, which this season is being staged at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

NFL 2024 Season Key Dates

August 8 - August 25, 2024: Preseason

September 5, 2024: Opening weekend

September 6, 2024: NFL Brazil game

October 6 - October 20, 2024: NFL London Games

November 10, 2024: NFL Munich Game

November 28, 2024: NFL Thanksgiving Games

January 11 - 13, 2025: NFL Super Wildcard Weekend

January 18 - 19, 2025: NFL Divisional Playoffs

January 26, 2025: Conference Championship Games

February 2, 2025: Pro Bowl Games

February 9, 2025: Super Bowl LIX

NFL Schedule This Week: Week 4

FAQs

How Much Is The NFL Game Pass in Australia?

NFL Game Pass is available via the DAZN app and costs $289.99 for the entire 2024 season. It’s also available as an add-on subscription on Amazon Prime, costing $49.99 per month.

Does Kayo Have Every NFL Game?

Kayo provides live coverage of roughly six NFL games per week during the regular season via its paid subscription packages. They will show every game of the NFL Postseason, including the Super Bowl.

How Much Is Kayo Per Month In Australia?

Kayo offers two subscription packages: $25 a month and $35 a month. The £35 a month package allows you to stream on two devices simultaneously to watch multiple games simultaneously.