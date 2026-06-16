Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
World Cup
team-logoIran
Los Angeles Stadium
team-logoNew Zealand
🇮🇷STREAM ON beIN SPORTS🇳🇿STREAM ON TVNZ
Celine Abrahams

Where to watch Iran in the 2026 FIFA World Cup today? Next game, start time, TV channels and online live streams

TV Guide & Streaming
World Cup
Iran

Find out where to watch the game where you are. Scroll down for worldwide broadcasts!

When and where?

crest
World Cup - Grp. G
Los Angeles Stadium

Group G Table

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

How do I use a VPN to watch FIFA World Cup 2026?

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Who is showing the World Cup in Iran?

Here is how the coverage breaks down:

Broadcaster

Type

Coverage Details

IRIB (Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting)

Free-to-Air

As the national state broadcaster, IRIB holds the main domestic rights. Matches will be broadcast live and completely free-to-air on IRIB TV3, which serves as the network's dedicated channel for major global sporting events. You can also stream these matches via IRIB's digital platforms locally.

beIN SPORTS

Pay-TV

For those wanting premium coverage, beIN Sports holds the rights for the broader MENA region, broadcasting the full 104-match slate via their dedicated beIN SPORTS MAX channels. This offers comprehensive coverage and is accessible through their beIN CONNECT app and TOD streaming services.

Persiana Sports

Satellite

For viewers with access to satellite television, Persiana Sports will also be showing tournament matches.

Frequently asked questions

Iran has been drawn into Group G, where they will face off against Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand.

Iran will kick off their tournament against New Zealand on 16 June at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Team Melli has selected the Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona, as their official Team Base Camp, utilising the elite training facilities to prepare for their group stage matches on the West Coast.

Mehdi Taremi continues to be the focal point of the Iranian attack, bringing his elite scoring pedigree from Porto and Inter Milan to lead the frontline. He is supported by the prolific Sardar Azmoun, whose clinical finishing remains vital for the team’s offensive output. In the defensive half, Majid Hosseini provides essential stability and veteran leadership, while the midfield relies on the creativity of players like Mohammad Mohebi to drive the team forward as they navigate a difficult Group G.

Iran’s opening match against New Zealand kicks off in the early morning hours, while their high-profile encounter with Belgium is scheduled for a late night start. Their final group stage match against Egypt will then be broadcast during the pre-dawn hours of the following morning.

The tournament will be broadcast live across the country on IRIB TV3, which remains the primary destination for international football coverage in Iran.

Including the 2026 tournament, Iran has qualified for the FIFA World Cup a total of 7 times, having previously appeared in 1978, 1998, 2006, 2014, 2018, and 2022.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting