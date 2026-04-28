



Worldwide 2026 FIFA World Cup broadcasters

🌍 Country / Region 📺 Broadcaster 🇦🇫 Afghanistan ATN 🇦🇱 Albania TV Klan 🇩🇿 Algeria ENTV 🇦🇩 Andorra RTVE | M6 | DAZN 🇦🇷 Argentina Telefe | TV Pública 🇦🇺 Australia SBS 🇦🇹 Austria ORF | ServusTV 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan İTV 🇧🇪 Belgium VRT | RTBF 🇧🇴 Bolivia Red Uno | Unitel | Entel | Tigo Sports 🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina Arena Sport 🇧🇷 Brazil Grupo Globo | CazéTV | SBT/N Sports 🇧🇬 Bulgaria BNT 🇰🇭 Cambodia Hang Meas 🇨🇦 Canada Bell Media 🇨🇱 Chile Chilevisión 🇨🇳 China CMG 🇨🇴 Colombia Caracol Televisión | Canal RCN | Win Sports 🇨🇷 Costa Rica Teletica | Tigo Sports 🇭🇷 Croatia HRT 🇨🇾 Cyprus Sigma TV 🇨🇿 Czechia ČT | TV Nova 🇩🇰 Denmark DR | TV2 🇪🇨 Ecuador Teleamazonas 🇸🇻 El Salvador TCS | Tigo Sports 🇪🇪 Estonia TV3 🇫🇯 Fiji FBC 🇫🇮 Finland Yle | MTV3 🇫🇷 France M6 | beIN Sports 🇩🇪 Germany ARD | ZDF | Magenta Sport 🇬🇷 Greece ERT 🇬🇹 Guatemala Albavisión | Tigo Sports 🇭🇳 Honduras Televicentro | Tigo Sports 🇭🇰 Hong Kong PCCW 🇭🇺 Hungary MTVA 🇮🇸 Iceland RÚV 🇮🇩 Indonesia TVRI | RRI 🇮🇷 Iran IRIB TV3 🇮🇪 Ireland RTÉ 🇮🇱 Israel KAN | Charlton 🇮🇹 Italy RAI | DAZN 🇯🇵 Japan NHK | Nippon TV | Fuji TV | DAZN 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan QAZTRK 🇽🇰 Kosovo RTK | TV Vala | Arena Sport 🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan KTRK 🇱🇻 Latvia TV3 Latvia 🇱🇮 Liechtenstein SRG SSR 🇱🇹 Lithuania TV3 Lithuania 🇱🇺 Luxembourg VRT | RTBF 🇲🇴 Macau TDM 🇲🇻 Maldives Medianet 🇲🇹 Malta PBS 🇲🇺 Mauritius MBC 🇲🇽 Mexico TelevisaUnivision | TV Azteca 🌎 Middle East and North Africa beIN Sports 🇲🇳 Mongolia EduTV | National Television | Suld TV | MNB | mobihome VOO 🇲🇪 Montenegro Arena Sport | RTCG 🇳🇵 Nepal Acepro Media | Prime TV 🇳🇱 Netherlands NOS 🇳🇿 New Zealand TVNZ 🇳🇮 Nicaragua Grupo Ratensa | Tigo Sports 🇲🇰 North Macedonia Arena Sport 🇳🇴 Norway NRK | TV2 🇵🇦 Panama Medcom | TVN Media | Tigo Sports 🇵🇾 Paraguay Trece | GEN TV | Tigo Sports 🇵🇪 Peru América Televisión 🇵🇭 Philippines Aleph Group 🇵🇱 Poland TVP 🇵🇹 Portugal Sport TV | LiveModeTV 🇷🇴 Romania Antena 🇷🇺 Russia Match TV 🇸🇲 San Marino RAI | DAZN 🇷🇸 Serbia RTS | Arena Sport 🇸🇬 Singapore Mediacorp 🇸🇰 Slovakia STVR | TV JOJ 🇸🇮 Slovenia Arena Sport 🇿🇦 South Africa SABC | SportyTV 🌏 South America DSports | Disney+ 🇰🇷 South Korea JTBC | KBS | NAVER Sports | CHZZK 🇪🇸 Spain RTVE | Mediapro | DAZN 🌍 Sub-Saharan Africa New World TV | SuperSport 🇸🇪 Sweden SVT | TV4 🇨🇭 Switzerland SRG SSR 🇹🇼 Taiwan ELTA | EBC | TTV 🇹🇯 Tajikistan Varzish TV | TV Football 🇹🇱 Timor-Leste ETO 🇹🇷 Türkiye TRT 🇹🇲 uTurkmenistan Turkmenistan Sport 🇺🇦 Ukraine MEGOGO 🇬🇧 United Kingdom BBC | ITV 🇺🇸 United States Fox Sports (English) | Telemundo (Spanish) 🇺🇾 Uruguay Canal 5 | Antel TV 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan Zo'r TV 🇻🇪 Venezuela Televen 🇻🇳 Vietnam VTV





Read more: Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

What broadcaster is showing FIFA World Cup football in Brazil?

Fans looking to catch every moment of the Seleção's quest for glory can tune in to live coverage on TV Globo, the nation's primary free-to-air broadcaster.

Best VPNs and free streams to watch Brazil at the 2026 FIFA World Cup





To watch the Brazil National Team, you essentially want to "virtually" relocate yourself to a country that offers a free or preferred broadcast. Here is how to do it:

Choose a High-Speed VPN: Top recommendations for 2026 include ExpressVPN, NordVPN and Surfshark Install the App: Download the VPN software onto your device (Laptop, Phone, or Smart TV) Connect to a Strategic Server Open the Streaming Service: Navigate to the broadcaster's website or app. Start the Match: Search for "FIFA World Cup" and enjoy the Brazil game live!

The Traveler's Choice: Streaming with Saily eSIM

Saily is a travel eSIM service (developed by the experts at Nord Security) that allows you to download a digital data plan directly to your phone. It is particularly useful for the 2026 World Cup because it ensures you have the high-speed bandwidth required for a lag-free 4K or HD live stream.

Download the App: Get the Saily app from the App Store or Google Play. Pick Your Plan: Select the country you are in (e.g., the United States for the tournament) and choose a data package. For heavy streaming of 90-minute matches, a 10GB or 20GB plan is recommended. Install the eSIM: Follow the one-tap installation guide in the app. No physical SIM card or "paperclip" is required. Activate & Stream: Once you land or need data, activate the plan. You can then open your streaming app and watch the game using a dedicated, high-speed mobile connection.







