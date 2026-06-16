Where to watch Belgium in the 2026 FIFA World Cup today? Next game, start time, TV channels and online live streams

When and where?

World Cup - Grp. G Los Angeles Stadium

Group G Table

What is Belgium's next FIFA World Cup 2026 game?

The opening group stage match for Belgium in the 2026 FIFA World Cup featuring Belgium vs Egypt will take place at the iconic Seattle Stadium. Because this is the Red Devils' highly anticipated tournament opener against a formidable African powerhouse, it will be widely available on both free-to-air and premium platforms.

How do I use a VPN to watch FIFA World Cup 2026?

Gemini

Who are Belgium's FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J opponents?

Date (CEST) Opponent Venue Kick-off Time (CET) 15 Jun Egypt Seattle Stadium (Seattle, USA) 21:00 CET 21 Jun Iran Los Angeles Stadium (Inglewood, USA) 21:00 CET 27 Jun New Zealand BC Place (Vancouver, Canada) 05:00 CET

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 in Belgium?

In Belgium, the broadcast rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are split entirely between the nation’s primary public service broadcasters, ensuring comprehensive, free-to-air coverage for both major language communities across the country.

Flemish-Speaking Community (Flanders):VRT holds the broadcasting rights for the Dutch-language audience. Matches will be televised live on VRT 1 and VRT Canvas under the trusted Sporza sports banner. For digital viewers, every match will be available to stream live or on-demand via the free VRT MAX platform.

French-Speaking Community (Wallonia & Brussels):RTBF handles the French-language tournament coverage. Linear television broadcasts will air across La Une and Tipik, featuring extensive studio analysis and a dedicated focus on the Red Devils' Group G campaign. Digital streaming, match replays, and highlights will be accessible for free on their RTBF Auvio platform.

Belgium's 2026 World Cup Campaign

Eight years after their unforgettable run to a historic third-place finish in Russia where they produced some of the most exhilarating football in the country's history, Belgium are determined to finally scale the mountain on the global stage. The Red Devils are entering a promising new era, seamlessly blending the veteran leadership of mainstays like Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, and Thibaut Courtois with a dynamic, explosive new generation. For the passionate Belgian fanbase, this appearance at the World Cup is more than just another qualification; it is the culmination of a massive transitional period aimed at reclaiming their status as one of Europe's premier footballing heavyweights.

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Their journey to North America was defined by an impressive and largely dominant qualifying campaign. Securing their berth in comfortable fashion, the Red Devils topped UEFA Group J directly to punch their ticket ahead of challengers like Wales and North Macedonia. The undisputed driving force behind this run was their relentless attacking frontline, spearheaded by the electrifying emergence of winger Jérémy Doku, whose blistering form injected crucial creativity and pace during the European preliminaries. Under the guidance of French manager Rudi Garcia, who took the reins to lead this high-stakes evolution, Belgium navigated the qualifiers with a renewed sense of purpose and resilience.

Tactically, Garcia, who brings valuable elite-level pedigree from his extensive career managing top clubs across Europe, has implemented a system heavily reliant on attacking fluidity and central control. Recognizing the sheer technical proficiency of players like Charles De Ketelaere, Amadou Onana, and Nicolas Raskin, Garcia prefers a setup that breeds midfield dominance while unleashing explosive wide players to suffocate the opposition. While his approach has been highly effective in securing results, it will be thoroughly tested on the global stage. The manager will need to ensure his transition-focused system translates into definitive defensive solidity, avoiding the trap of over-relying on an aging veteran core when attempting to break down the resilient, world-class defenses they are guaranteed to face in Group G.