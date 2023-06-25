WATCH: Lionel Messi scores hat-trick on return to Newell's Old Boys - including a sublime free-kick after entire stadium sings him happy birthday

Lionel Messi scored a superb hat-trick for Argentina on his return to boyhood club Newell's Old Boys.

Messi scored superb treble

Returned for testimonial

Serenaded by fans

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi returned to Rosario for the testimonial of ex-international team-mate Maxi Rodriguez, along with the likes of Angel Di Maria and a host of former Argentina national team stars. Messi was initially serenaded with a chant of happy birthday from the crowd, and then did what he does best, scoring a hat-trick, including an absolutely sublime free-kick.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi lived in Rosario and played in the Newell's academy ranks as a child before moving to Barcelona, and his first goal at the Estadio Marcelo Bielsa came after just four minutes. He went on to score a brilliant chip, and later got on the end of a long ball before finishing coolly, all before half-time. Messi had been linked with a return to Newell's earlier this year, but he recently confirmed that he will be heading to MLS when his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires on June 30.

WHAT NEXT? Messi is poised to head to the United States to kick off his Inter Miami career, with his debut set to come in a Leagues Cup clash against Mexican club Cruz Azul on July 21.