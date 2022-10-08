Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp predicted the future at his first Premier League press conference seven years ago.

Klopp celebrates Liverpool anniversary

Made prediction at first press conference

Was "pretty sure" he would win titles

WHAT HAPPENED? Klopp is celebrating seven years since taking charge of Liverpool and has brought huge success to the Reds, winning all the major trophies on offer. Rather eerily, the manager predicted in his first ever Liverpool press conference that he would bring silverware back to Anfield within four years. He duly delivered the Champions League in the 2018-19 season and followed that up with the Premier League in the following campaign. Creepy!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool will be expected to fight for titles again this season but have made an underwhelming start to the new campaign and are already 11 points behind leaders Manchester City in the table.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Klopp and Liverpool face a crunch Premier League fixture next. The Reds take on high-flying Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday.