WATCH: Jenni Hermoso scores on return to Spain duty after Luis Rubiales saga

Spain forward Jenni Hermoso scored an 89th minute winner against Italy on her return to the Spanish national team

First appearance since return to national team after Rubiales scandal

81 Spain players refused to play in support

WHAT HAPPENED? The forward seized on a loose ball in the Italy box, and tucked it home with a calm finish to lift her side to a late win in her full return to the national team setup.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hermoso has been out of the Spain team since the World Cup final, when she was kissed by disgraced former Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales. Hermoso maintains that the kiss was nonconsensual, leading to mass protest among La Roja's squad, where 81 players refused to appear for the squad unless Rubiales stepped down.

WHAT NEXT? Hermoso remains among the Spain squad, and will be in contention to play on Tuesday, when La Roja continue Nations League action with a trip to Switzerland.