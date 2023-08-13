WATCH: Harry Kane welcomed to Bayern Munich with insane cartoon music video following €100m move from Tottenham

The Bundesliga have made an eyebrow-raising cartoon video for Harry Kane following his switch from Tottenham to Bayern Munich.

Kane joins Bayern from Tottenham

Striker makes debut in RB Leipzig loss

Bundesliga makes new signing video

WHAT HAPPENED? Kane swapped Tottenham for Bayern Munich for an initial fee of 100 million euros (£86.4m/$109m) plus add-ons on Saturday and then made his debut in their 3-0 defeat to RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup later that night. Following his signing, the Bundesliga has made an eyebrow-raising cartoon video about the striker's move. The clip shows the cartoon Kane dancing with his team-mates, singing, and appearing in a vast array of different backdrops.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane's move to Bayern ended a 19-year spell with Spurs, after coming up through the club's academy and going onto be their all-time record goalscorer. This move signals a chance for the 30-year-old to win the first bit of silverware of his career, with Bayern dominating the Bundesliga over the past decade or so.

WHAT NEXT? The England captain could make his league debut on Friday against Werder Bremen.