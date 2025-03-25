How to watch today's Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Gujarat Titans and the Punjab Kings, as well as start time and team news.

The Gujarat Titans are set to square off against the Punjab Kings in the fifth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the renowned Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, March 25.

Both teams endured a frustrating campaign last season, failing to secure a playoff berth—Gujarat finished eighth, while Punjab ended up ninth. Now, with the tournament entering its 18th edition, both sides will be eager to turn the tide and make a fresh start.

The Titans burst onto the IPL scene in spectacular fashion, clinching the title in their debut season in 2022 and finishing as runners-up in 2023. However, their fortunes took a downturn last year, as they slipped to a disappointing eighth-place finish.

The Gujarat Titans enter the tournament as one of the most well-rounded teams, boasting tactical depth and well-defined roles across the squad. If they can fire on all cylinders, they will be a formidable force and a tough nut to crack in this year’s competition.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings have undergone a complete transformation, revamping their roster with dynamic batters and a balanced bowling attack. Adding to their fresh approach is the appointment of Shreyas Iyer, the IPL 2024 title-winning captain, who will be eager to steer Punjab toward its first-ever championship and rewrite the franchise's history.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Gujarat Titans and the Punjab Kings will take place on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 1:00 am AEDT, at Narendra Modi Stadium at Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India.

Date Wednesday, March 26, 2025 Time 1:00 am AEDT Venue Narendra Modi Stadium Location Ahmedabad , Gujarat, India

How to watch Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Fox Sports

Fox Sports Live stream: Kayo

Fox Sports holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for the IPL in Australia, with live streaming available through Kayo Sports. New subscribers can take advantage of a free seven-day trial.

For those looking to continue, Kayo Standard is priced at $25 per month, while Kayo Premium comes in at $40 per month.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

GT vs PBKS Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Gujarat Titans Team News

Under the leadership of Shubman Gill, the franchise is eyeing a resurgence, banking on its core group while also welcoming key reinforcements. The acquisitions of Jos Buttler, Mohammed Siraj, and Kagiso Rabada bolster an already formidable squad, with Rashid Khan adding further firepower. However, their heavy reliance on the top order—Gill, Buttler, and Sai Sudharsan—could pose a potential challenge.

GT Probable Playing XI Against PBKS

Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna.

Impact Players: M Shahrukh Khan

Punjab Kings Team News

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings have been stuck in a prolonged slump, having failed to reach the playoffs since 2014. Determined to shake things up, they have undergone a significant overhaul, bringing in a fresh squad along with new leadership. Shreyas Iyer has been handed the captaincy, while Ricky Ponting's appointment as head coach brings a wealth of experience to the dugout.

With Iyer anchoring the batting lineup alongside power-hitters like Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, and Josh Inglis, Punjab has assembled an intriguing mix of talent. Their bowling attack, featuring Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, and Yuzvendra Chahal, has the potential to put Gujarat's batting lineup under pressure.

PBKS Probable Playing XI Against GT

Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact Players: Vijaykumar Vyshk

GT vs PBKS Head-to-Head Records

Since Gujarat Titans joined the IPL in 2022, they have locked horns with Punjab Kings on five occasions. Gujarat holds the upper hand in this head-to-head battle, clinching victory three times, while Punjab has managed to come out on top twice.

GT vs PBKS pitch conditions and weather report

The Narendra Modi Stadium is known for its batter-friendly conditions, often producing high-scoring thrillers. With an average first-innings total hovering around 200, the surface offers true bounce, allowing stroke-makers to flourish. While pacers may extract some movement early on, the pitch tends to slow down as the game progresses, bringing spinners into play.

Given the dry and hard nature of the wicket, both batsmen and bowlers will have their moments. With clear skies on the horizon, an electrifying contest is on the cards. However, captains may lean towards chasing, as the surface tends to wear down in the latter stages of the match.