WATCH: Heads we win! Gabriel Magalhaes & Gabriel Martinelli quick-fire double puts Arsenal in control against Fulham

Gabriel was the unlikely source of an opening goal for Arsenal in their meeting with Fulham, with the defender glancing a header past Bernd Leno.

Brazilian defender breaks the deadlock

Own goal ruled out before that

Martinelli quickly adds a second

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners may have feared that their luck was out when seeing an early own goal from Antonee Robinson ruled out for a tight offside call in the build-up, but Mikel Arteta’s side got themselves in front in the 21st minute when Brazilian defender rose to meet a corner and glanced the ball beyond former team-mate Bernd Leno. Five minutes later and it was two for Arsenal, with Martinelli climbing highest at the back post to nod in a chipped cross from Leandro Trossard.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fulham have impressed since stepping back up into the Premier League, but Arsenal looked lively from the off in a London derby date and gave their hosts no chance to settle.

WHAT NEXT? Victory for Arsenal will lift them five points clear again of reigning champions Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.