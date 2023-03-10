WATCH: FURIOUS Cristiano Ronaldo kicks out at bottle as Al-Nassr let Saudi Pro League lead slip in defeat to rivals Al-Ittihad amid Lionel Messi taunts

Cristiano Ronaldo was subjected to more Lionel Messi taunts during his latest outing for Al-Nassr, leading to him kicking a bottle in frustration.

Costly setback in title challenge

Portuguese forward not happy

Opposition fans mock superstar

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese, who demands the highest standards of himself and those around him, was left raging after Al-Nassr suffered a 1-0 defeat to rivals Al-Ittihad that has seen them surrender top spot in the Saudi Pro League. Opposition supporters trolled Ronaldo with Messi messages before and during the crunch clash, with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner allowing his frustration to get the better of him as he headed off the field at the final whistle.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo had calmed down a little by the time he posted a post-match message on social media, with his focus locked on claiming more silverware in the Middle East. He said: “Disappointed with the result, but we stay focused on our season and the games ahead. Thank you Al Nassr fans for your support, we know we can count on you!”

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo, who has eight goals for Al-Nassr through as many appearances, will be back in action next Tuesday when facing Abha in the quarter-finals of the King Cup of Champions.