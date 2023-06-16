WATCH: Fan jumps from the stand for mid-game hug with Lionel Messi & high-five with Emiliano Martinez during Argentina’s friendly with Australia

A Chinese fan jumped from the stand to take in a mid-game hug with Lionel Messi and a high-five with Emiliano Martinez as Argentina faced Australia.

All-time great in friendly action

World Cup winners on show in Beijing

Hysteria among Asian fan base

WHAT HAPPENED? Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi was in Beijing on Thursday for a friendly meeting between the 2022 World Cup winners and the Socceroos. His presence in Asia has generated mass hysteria, with one supporter taking drastic action in a bid to get close to the Inter Miami-bound forward - as he dropped down from the terraces, raced onto the pitch, got his hug from Messi and a hand clap with Martinez, before eventually being chased down by security.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi made an immediate impact during Argentina’s 2-0 win over Australia, with the 35-year-old netting the earliest goal of his remarkable career as he rattled the ball into the top corner from the edge of the box inside 90 seconds.

WHAT NEXT? The pitch invader that got close to Messi and his World Cup-winning team-mates was hauled off by his arms and legs, with Argentina now moving on to Jakarta and a meeting with Indonesia on Monday.