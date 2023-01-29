WATCH: Fabinho survives red card VAR call despite HORROR challenge on Ferguson in Liverpool's loss to Brighton

Fabinho escaped a red card for his horror challenge on Brighton striker Evan Ferguson in Liverpool's 2-1 defeat in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

Fabinho challenged Ferguson high from behind

VAR check deemed yellow sufficient

Brighton went on to score late winner

WHAT HAPPENED? The 18-year-old received thorough treatment from the Brighton medical staff and, despite getting back to his feet, was unable to play any further part. Despite Fabinho immediately showing remorse and almost expecting a red card to come his way after a lengthy VAR check, the video assistant stuck with the on-field decision of a booking from David Coote, with Ferguson substituted for Deniz Undav on 89 minutes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite arguably being fortunate to still have 10 men on the pitch, Liverpool couldn't take advantage in the dying embers. Things went from bad to worse when Japanese starlet Kaoru Mitoma scored a magnificent solo effort on 92 minutes, sealing a 2-1 victory for Brighton and sending the FA Cup holders home in the fourth round of the tournament.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? While Brighton's fine form continues, Jurgen Klopp's side floundered once again, and the German will be hoping for a reaction from his side when they travel to Wolves in the league on Saturday.