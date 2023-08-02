WATCH: Goodbye Fabinho! Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and rest of Liverpool squad bid emotional farewell to midfielder following Al-Ittihad transfer

Liverpool players paid an emotional tribute to former colleague Fabinho who left the club this summer to join Al-Ittihad.

Liverpool players bid farewell to Fabinho

Joined Al-Ittihad this summer

Second Liverpool player after Henderson to move to Saudi Arabia

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool stars like Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Alisson Becker, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Diogo Jota reminisced the time they spent with the Brazilian midfielder at Anfield.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Following Jordan Henderson's switch to Al-Ettifaq, Fabinho became the second Reds player to leave the club this summer as he joined Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League for a £40 million ($51.3m) transfer fee.

WHAT NEXT FOR FABINHO? The 29-year-old midfielder will play alongside N'Golo Kante and Karim Benzema and could make his debut for Al-Ittihad in their opening match of the Saudi Pro League 2023/24 season against Al-Raed on August 14.