WATCH: Erling Haaland vs Kylian Mbappe... in the ring?! Man City star gives hilarious response when quizzed on potential boxing fight against Ballon d'Or rival

Manchester City star Erling Haaland threw up a hilarious response when quizzed on a potential boxing fight against Ballon d'Or rival Kylian Mbappe.

Haaland quizzed about a fight with Mbappe

Man City star plays defensive

Insists he is "not really into fighting"

WHAT HAPPENED? Both men have been tipped to compete for the Ballon d'Or after outstanding individual seasons in 2022-23, and have been heralded as the leading talents of their generation. But how would it pan out if they were pitted against eachother inside a boxing ring?

The Norwegian was asked that question in an appearance on YouTube and WWE sensation Logan Paul's 'Impaulsive' podcast, and the City star laughed it off, insisting that he prefers to speak instead of using his fists.

Paul's co-host Mike Majlak asked Haaland: "Could you ever see yourself stepping into the ring and going up against like [Kylian] Mbappe or just not anybody specifically…”

Haaland tried to play it safe and responded while laughing: "No… I’m not, I’m not really into fighting uh, to be honest. I prefer just to speak so no not really no not really.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland, who has just been named the 2022-23 PFA Player of the Year award winner, has rarely been involved in a fight with an opponent on the field. In fact, he is yet to receive a red card in his career.

WHAT NEXT? Haaland will now look to get back to what he does best: scoring goals. Manchester City will be back to action on Saturday against Fulham in the Premier League.