WATCH: Erling Haaland is UNSTOPPABLE! Man City striker scores twice in 78 SECONDS to put side in control against RB Leipzig in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland gave Manchester City control of their last-16 Champions League tie, with his first-half barrage burying RB Leipzig.

Man City enter match 1-1 on aggregate

Heavy favourites as home team

Desperate to finally win Champions League

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland's first came in the 22nd minute from the penalty spot. His second came in the 24th minute with a header after Kevin De Bruyne struck the bar with a long-range strike. He then finished off a first-half hat-trick with a tap-in following a corner.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland continues to be a dominant force in Europe, and he now has 31 Champions League goals in his 25th appearance to become quickest to 30. Ruud van Nistelrooy previously held the record, taking 30 games.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR MAN CITY? Pep Guardiola's men have an FA Cup quarter-final match against Burnley scheduled for Saturday.