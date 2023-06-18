WATCH: Erling Haaland booed by Norway fans after refusing to sign autographs following Scotland defeat

Erling Haaland was booed by Norway fans after failing to sign autographs following his side's defeat to Scotland.

Haaland snubbed waiting fans

Waved but did not sign autographs

Booed by crowd

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland scored the opening goal in the Euro 2024 qualifier against Scotland in Oslo, netting a 61st-minute penalty, but he was substituted on 84 minutes with the score at 1-0. Two late goals would then give the visitors a shock 2-1 win, as Lyndon Dykes scored in the 87th minute, and Kenny McLean netted the winner two minutes later. The Manchester City treble winner then left the stadium with little ceremony, getting straight onto the coach to disappoint waiting autograph hunters, who voiced their displeasure.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland and Norway now face a mighty task to qualify for Euro 2024 as they have failed to win any of their first three qualifiers, also losing to Spain and drawing with Georgia. Scotland, by comparison, are top of the group with nine points from a possible nine.

WHAT NEXT? Norway play Cyprus on Tuesday as they attempt to get their qualification campaign on track and earn their first win.