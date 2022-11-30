WATCH: England score twice in breathless two minutes as Marcus Rashford & Phil Foden put Three Lions firmly in control against Wales
- Rashford scored free-kick to open scoring
- Foden struck just two minutes later
- England go through with a victory
WHAT HAPPENED? Marcus Rashford sent a free-kick curling into the net to give the Three Lions the lead just five minutes into the second half. Two minutes later, Phil Foden met a low cross from Harry Kane at the back post to double his team's lead.
WHAT A HIT!! 🤯— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 29, 2022
Marcus Rashford with a gorgeous free-kick to give England the lead! 🔥#BBCWorldCup #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/nqovEb64kv
Beautiful strike by Marcus Rashford 🏴 pic.twitter.com/5ippP42wXQ— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022
The England fans wanted to see Phil Foden in the side and he's come up with the goods! #BBCWorldCup #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/3Mq8atvwaP— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 29, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford grabbed his second of the match in the 68th minute as England ran out 3-0 winners to send them through to the next round of the competition as winners of Group B with a clash against Senegal on December 4 awaiting them.