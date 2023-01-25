WATCH: Ed Sheeran pays tribute to SBTV founder & Chelsea fan Jamal Edwards at Stamford Bridge

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran shared an emotional tribute to Jamal Edwards, the beloved music pioneer and Chelsea supporter who died in 2022.

Sheeran tribute filmed at Stamford Bridge

Edwards helped launch Sheeran's career

Tribute highlighted Edwards' kindness

WHAT HAPPENED? Edwards, who died at 31 of cardiac arrhythmia last year, founded the British music platform SBTV that Sheeran has credited with his own rise to stardom. Edwards was a lifelong Chelsea fan who further endeared himself to the west London community with a music video featuring players such as N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Sheeran's tribute mentions Edwards' "good deeds" and "infectious smile" - and the performer says he wishes Edwards was still around to meet his latest child.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sheeran himself is a huge football fan, and so there was no-one better to create the emotional tribute at Stamford Bridge. "We cried for nine nights at your family home. Was at your mum's there all week, trying to make sense but I can't, and although it's been a year still feel pain in my heart," he sings in the video.