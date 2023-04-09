WATCH: Denis Bouanga's on fire! Joint-MVP nets stunning hat-trick for LAFC against Inter Miami

On Saturday evening, Denis Bouanga scored his first Major league Soccer hattrick as he helped LAFC ease past Auwstin FC.

Bouanga helps LAFC win over Austin

Sixth goal in MLS this season

First hattrick in MLS

WHAT HAPPENED? In a 3-0 thumping of Austin on Saturday, Denis Bouanga scored a hat-trick to lead LAFC, the reigning MLS champions, to a statement victory. Five minutes into the first half, Bouanga scored his team's first goal with a low strike and he added two more goals in the second half.

First, he converted a corner kick with a strong right-footed volley to make it 2-0 and later added his third goal by sidefooting in from the back post.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Seattle Sounders' 3-0 victory over St. Louis City in the late game, LAFC was able to keep in touch with the top two teams in the Western Conference. Bouanga now has 11 goals and three assists in 563 minutes so far in all competitions with LAFC.

WHAT NEXT? LAFC next host the Vancouver Whitecaps in the CONCACAF Champions League second leg, the Black and Gold already possess a three-goal lead over the Canadians and should make easy work of them again.