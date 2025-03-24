How to watch today's Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Delhi Capitals and the Lucknow Super Giants, as well as start time and team news.

Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants will square off in Match 4 of the IPL 2025 season on Tuesday, March 25, at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Both sides are eager to kick off their campaigns with a victory, having narrowly missed out on the playoffs last year due to net run rate.

Under the leadership of new skipper Axar Patel, Delhi has reinforced its squad with KL Rahul taking on wicketkeeping duties. The Capitals boast a formidable top order featuring vice-captain Faf du Plessis, explosive youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk, and Rahul himself. Their bowling attack, spearheaded by Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, T Natarajan, and Kuldeep Yadav, adds further strength as they look to capitalize on their early fixtures in Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, Lucknow have entrusted Rishabh Pant with the captaincy after securing him for a record $3.1 million. Their batting unit is packed with firepower, including Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, and David Miller. However, injuries to key pacers Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, and Avesh Khan could pose a challenge for their bowling lineup. The franchise has roped in Shardul Thakur as Mohsin’s replacement, with the all-rounder expected to play a key role in the middle and death overs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

DC vs LSG: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Delhi Capitals and the Lucknow Super Giants will take place on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at 1:00 am AEDT, at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India.

Date Tuesday, March 25, 2025 Time 1:00 am AEDT Venue Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium Location Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India

How to watch DC vs LSG online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Fox Sports

Fox Sports Live stream: Kayo

Fox Sports holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for the IPL in Australia, with live streaming available through Kayo Sports. New subscribers can take advantage of a free seven-day trial.

For those looking to continue, Kayo Standard is priced at $25 per month, while Kayo Premium comes in at $40 per month.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

DC vs LSG Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Delhi Capitals Team News

Delhi Capitals are yet to name a replacement for Harry Brook, while uncertainty looms over KL Rahul's availability due to personal reasons. If he features, the experienced batter is expected to slot in at No. 4 against his former franchise.

In his potential absence, Delhi's top order is likely to see Jake Fraser-McGurk and Faf du Plessis opening, with Abhishek Porel at No. 3. Mohit Sharma is tipped to be the team’s impact player with the ball, while Sameer Rizvi could be rotated in or out depending on the situation.

The Capitals appear well-equipped in the bowling department. Mitchell Starc, a high-profile addition from KKR, will lead the pace attack despite a mixed run in the first half of last season. Skipper Axar Patel lends balance to the XI at No. 6.

DC Probable Playing XI Against LSG

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wk), KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Mohit Sharma, T Natarajan.

Impact Players: Ashutosh Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants Team News

Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile, are placing heavy expectations on Rishabh Pant, their record auction signing, and Nicholas Pooran to carry the batting load. Beyond them, the lineup lacks proven firepower. Mitchell Marsh is set to play as a specialist batter, while 23-year-old Yuvraj Choudhary makes the jump from domestic cricket’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The Super Giants' bowling unit faces significant setbacks, with injuries ruling out Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, and Akash Deep. The franchise has brought in Shardul Thakur as cover, but their attack appears depleted.

LSG Probable Playing XI Against DC

Arshin Kulkarni, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Shamar Joseph

Impact Players: Akash Deep

DC vs LSG Head-to-Head Records

Since Lucknow's IPL debut in 2022, the two teams have faced off five times, with LSG holding a narrow 3-2 lead. However, Delhi had the upper hand in IPL 2024, winning both encounters—one by 19 runs and the other by six wickets.

DC vs LSG pitch conditions and weather report

The Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, hosting Delhi’s first two fixtures, is renowned for being batting-friendly. The surface allows stroke-makers to dominate, though pacers can generate early movement, and spinners tend to come into play later. The average first-innings total hovers around 170, hinting at a potential high-scoring affair. While the forecast suggests favorable conditions, a brief spell of rain is expected during the day.

While rain is on the radar for Tuesday, March 25, in Vizag, Monday's forecast looks promising. Some cloud cover is expected early in the day, but conditions should improve as the match progresses, ensuring a largely clear evening for the game.