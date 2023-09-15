WATCH: Croatian side Hadjuk Split post sensational Matrix-themed player announcement video for signing Aleksandar Trajkovski

- Hajduk Split announce new signing
- Aleksandar Trajkovski joins as free agent
- Announce the signing with a Matrix themed video
WHAT HAPPENED? Croatian side Hajduk Split announced the signing of free agent Aleksandar Trajkovski with a brilliant player announcement.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aleksandar Trajkovski scored the goal that ended Italy's hopes of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup finals. The 31-year-old is an experienced striker who is reliable in front of goal.
WHAT NEXT FOR HAJDUK SPLIT? They are set to face HNK Gorica in their next league game on September 17.
