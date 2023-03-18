WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 30-yard free-kick to inspire comeback win for Al-Nassr

- Ronaldo fired in long-range free-kick
- His goal pulled Al-Nassr level
- Saudi side went on to win 2-1
WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo's Al-Nassr beat Abha 2-1 in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday, with the Portugal international scoring his ninth goal for his new club. Al-Nassr were trailing 1-0 when Ronaldo stepped up and fired a free-kick from range into the back of the net to level the score after 78 minutes.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo's goal helped inspire Al-Nassr to victory. Brazilian striker Anderson Talisca score a late penalty to secure all three points for the hosts.
WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo will now leave his club side for international duty. The superstar has been named in Roberto Martinez's first Portugal squad for the start of Euro 2024 qualifying and games against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg.