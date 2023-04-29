Cristiano Ronaldo completely lost his temper after he was denied a penalty during Al-Nassr's eventual 4-0 win over Al-Raed on Friday.

Ronaldo brought down by clumsy tackle

But referee decides no penalty

Portuguese forward could not believe decision

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo was furious with the referee in charge of the game between Al-Nassr and Al-Raed after he opted against awarding a penalty to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's side. Ronaldo was taken down by a rash sliding tackle inside the box, but the referee waved away his appeals.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is not the first time he has let his frustration spill out onto the pitch recently, having had an indifferent few weeks with Al-Nassr's pursuit of silverware falling apart, prompting a change at board level for the club.

Ultimately the referee's decision to not award what many would consider a clear penalty did not change the course of the game, with Al-Nassr going on to win 4-0. It did mean that Ronaldo was unable to add to his tally and clinch a brace, having opened the scoring after four minutes.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? He and his side have five games left to play in the Pro League this season, and will hope they can force Al-Ittihad to slip up at the top of the table.