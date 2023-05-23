Cristiano Ronaldo scored a superb long-range goal to keep the Saudi Pro League title race alive, as Al-Nassr came from 2-0 down to beat Al-Shabab.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo capped a remarkable turnaround against Al-Shabab, as Al-Nassr came from 2-0 down to win the game, thanks to the Portuguese's long-range strike, and goals from Talisca and Abdulrahman Ghareeb. It leaves the club in with a slim chance of winning the title in Ronaldo's first season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Al-Nassr sit second in the Pro League but they are three points behind Al-Ittihad, and tie-breaks in Saudi Arabia are decided by the two clubs' head-to-head record. Al-Ittihad beat Al-Nassr earlier this season, and they drew their other game, meaning Ronaldo's side need their rivals to drop points if they are to win the league. If Al-Ittihad beat Al Feiha, who are in midtable, this weekend, they will be champions.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Rumours continue to circulate about the Portugal superstar's future, as Bayern Munich have been linked with a shock swoop to sign the ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid ace this summer.