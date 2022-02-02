Watch: Coutinho scores trademark goal for Brazil against Paraguay in 4-0 World Cup qualifying win
Philippe Coutinho scored a trademark goal from outside the box to put Brazil up by two in an eventual 4-0 win over Paraguay in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.
His strike came in his second match back with the national team following a hiatus of more than a year.
Coutinho recently joined Aston Villa from Barcelona at club level and is hoping to revive his career in 2022.
Watch Coutinho score trademark goal vs Paraguay
Coutinho received the ball from Marquinhos in the attacking midfield area and didn't hesitate to drive a shot towards goal, with his effort looping out of the goalkeeper's reach.
The strike was reminiscent of many of his goals throughout his career, particularly at his Liverpool best.
In fact, while playing under Tite for his country, he's led Brazil in goals from outside the box with six.
What else happened in the match?
Raphinha opened the scoring in the first half before Coutinho's 62nd-minute goal opened the floodgates.
Antony and Rodrygo followed with goals of their own as Brazil finished off a 4-0 victory.
The Selecao remain unbeaten in World Cup qualifying action and hold a four-point lead over Argentina at the top of the CONMEBOL table. Both heavyweight South American sides have already booked their places at the 2022 World Cup.