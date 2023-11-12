WATCH: Cole Palmer is ice cold! Chelsea star hits Man City fans with brutal shrug celebration after scoring dramatic late equaliser against his former club

Chelsea star Cole Palmer celebrated his dramatic late equaliser against former club Manchester City by shrugging his shoulders in ice-cold fashion.

Palmer nets dramatic late leveller

Celebrates with a cool shrug of shoulders

Blues and City share spoils after manic encounter

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea treated fans to yet another couple of hours of absolute mayhem after their London derby win over Tottenham last week, but looked to be heading for defeat until a late twist. Ruben Diaz's foul on Armand Broja left Palmer with the task of taking a 95th-minute penalty against his boyhood club. If there were any nerves they were undetectable, as the 21-year-old fired high beyond Ederson, before celebrating with a cool shrug of the shoulders in front of City's away fans while all around him lost their minds in the west London rain.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Palmer's clutch equaliser capped another fine performance for the summer arrival. While many observers thought City had got the better of the £42.5m ($52m) deadline day deal, those opinions are being swiftly re-evaluated.

WHAT NEXT FOR COLE PALMER? Palmer is due to feature for England's Under-21s in their upcoming Euro 2025 qualifiers. But on current form it would be no surprise if Gareth Southgate called him up to the senior squad if any replacements are required.