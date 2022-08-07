WATCH: What is Chiellini doing?! New LAFC star escapes red card for bizarre handball

A master of sh*thousing, the ex-Juventus star might be taking things to new levels in MLS!

Giorgio Chiellini is known for his underhand tactics, but the LAFC defender arguably outdid himself on Saturday after producing one of the most blatant deliberate handballs ever seen, only to avoid a red card.

Having misjudged the bounce of the ball, Chiellini opted to produce a move more akin to a volleyball player to stop Real Salt Lake launching a counterattack in their MLS clash.

Surely a sending off, no? Not according to the referee, who merely showed a yellow card to the veteran centre-back

Watch Chiellini playing volleyball!

Chiellini is part of a star-studded LAFC side that tops the MLS Western Conference heading into the final weeks of the regular season.

They are now six points clear after their 4-1 win on Saturday that also saw Gareth Bale score his second goal for the club with a stunning solo strike.