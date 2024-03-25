How to watch today’s Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch today's IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, as well as kick-off time and team news

The clash between the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans is set to take place on March 26, 2024, at 10:00 AM ET in Match 7 of IPL 2024.

CSK, the defending IPL champions, began their IPL 2024 campaign with a victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru on their home turf. The Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, defeated the Mumbai Indians in their first encounter of the season.

This match is a showdown between two new managers who have shown great early promise as leaders. Ruturaj Gaikwad did great against RCB while being coached by MS Dhoni, and Shubman Gill showed also demonstrated strong leadership of his own. Last season, CSK and GT played exciting games, and entertainment can be expected for this upcoming clash.

Chennai will be backed by the vociferous support of the people of Chepauk, but the Titans will have confidence that they have enough weapons to silence them. With an impressive win over RCB, CSK demonstrated their superiority in both bowling and batting. On the other hand, the Titans pulled off an incredible comeback to defeat the Mumbai Indians.

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: Date & Kick-off Time

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will take place on Tuesday 26 March 2024, at 01:00 AEDT, at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India.

Date 26 March 2024 Kick-off Time 01:00 AM AEDT Venue M. A. Chidambaram Stadium Location Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

How to watch CSK VS GT IPL 2024 match online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Cricket fans in Australia can watch the game between the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans live on Kayo Sports.

Every game throughout IPL 2024 is available live and on-demand through Kayo Sports where cricket fans can also enjoy various Test and T20 action as well.

New customers can enjoy a free trial, while subscriptions range between $25 and $35 per month.

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Team News

Chennai Super Kings Team News

In IPL 2024, Ruturaj Gaikwad has become the new captain of the Chennai Super Kings. The team's easy win over RCB in the first game showed just how good they can be. The experienced MS Dhoni will provide Gaikwad with invaluable support and coaching during the match. In the early parts of the tournament to date, the CSK players have been in great shape, setting a great early tone for the games to come.

CSK Probable XI Against GT

Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande.

Gujarat Titans Team News

During the IPL 2024 season, Shubman Gill will lead the Gujarat Titans as captain. Gill is in charge of a strong team with skilled batters and bowlers. He has a lot of responsibility, particularly in the absence of senior Indian teammate Mohammed Sham. Luckily having experienced IPL captain Kane Williamson in the team gives Gill a lot of help with his leadership tasks.

GT Probable XI Against CSK

Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarazi, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson.

Head-to-Head record

Here is the result of the last five meetings between CSK and GT in IPL matches: