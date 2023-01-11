WATCH: Chelsea transfer target Enzo Fernandez sends CLEAR message to Benfica fans with celebration after scoring return

Enzo Fernandez was on target for Benfica on Tuesday, and sent a clear message to fans with his celebration after being strongly linked with Chelsea.

Fernandez heavily linked to Chelsea

Started and scored against Varzim

Celebrated by hitting Benfica badge

WHAT HAPPENED? Benfica progressed into the Taca de Portugal quarter-finals with a 2-0 victory over third-tier side Varzim. Despite recent rumours linking him to a move to West London, Fernandez started the game, and added to Alejandro Grimaldo's opener after 78 minutes. As the Argentine walked away from celebrating, he repeatedly hit the Benfica badge on his shirt in front of the travelling supporters and pointed to the ground.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The celebration seems to be a clear message that Fernandez will be staying at the club, with Benfica coach Roger Schmidt confirming as much after the game. He said: "I can say that I expect Enzo Fernández to stay, so to have Enzo at the end of the market... I never doubted Enzo, his attitude and personality. He's a great person, he's at Benfica, he loves playing for Benfica."



Chelsea, meanwhile, have instead turned to Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix to bolster their offensive options.

WHAT NEXT FOR FERNANDEZ? The 21-year-old looks set to stay at Benfica, who will return to Primeira Liga action against rivals Sporting on Sunday.