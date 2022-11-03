WATCH: Carragher & Richards pull out balloons during live TV broadcast as they copy Nkunku's celebration - so why did he do it in the first place?

Ex-Premier League stars Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards copied Christopher Nkunku's balloon celebration for RB Leipzig on live television.

  • Nkunku scored against Shakhtar
  • Pulled out balloon to celebrate
  • Imitated on CBS Sports

WHAT HAPPENED? The Leipzig star scored the opener in a 4-0 Champions League group stage win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday, and celebrated by pulling a balloon out of his sock and blowing it up in front of the away fans. It was certainly one of the more theatrical celebrations seen in Europe in recent years, and prompted a hilarious response from Carragher and Richards, who were covering the action for CBS Sports.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nkunku explained the unique celebration after the game, telling reporters: ''The ballon was for my son. He likes balloons."

RB Leipzig boss Marco Rose added: "I think it's nice that a dad thinks of his family."

WHAT NEXT FOR NKUNKU? Leipzig will now look ahead to a Bundesliga clash away at Hoffenheim on Saturday.

