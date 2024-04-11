How to watch today’s Brisbane Broncos vs Dolphins NRL game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the Dolphins, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The thrilling NRL clash between the Brisbane Broncos and the Dolphins is set to take place on April 12, 2024, at 9:00 pm AEDT.

The Brisbane Broncos are currently 2-3 on the season and are eager to turn things around and get a crucial victory following a tough loss to the Melbourne Storm.

On the other hand, the Dolphins are a tough opponent. They have started strongly, with a 3-1 record.

Although the Dolphins played effectively, the Broncos have always beaten them in their head-to-head matches, winning both of the previous matches.

This upcoming match is sure to be exciting, as both teams are eager to show off their strength.

Brisbane Broncos vs Dolphins: Date and Kick-off Time

The Brisbane Broncos and the Dolphins will square off in a highly anticipated NRL match on April 12, 2024, at 9:00 pm AEDT, at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

Date April 12, 2024 Kick-off Time 9:00 pm AEDT Arena Suncorp Stadium Location Brisbane, Australia

How to watch Brisbane Broncos vs Dolphins Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can watch this high-voltage NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the Dolphins on Kayo Sports.

Brisbane Broncos vs Dolphins Team News

Brisbane Broncos Team News

The Brisbane Broncos are expected to make several significant modifications to their lineup before their match against the Dolphins.

Reece Walsh is expected to come back from his face injury, which is positive news for the Broncos.

Corey Oates can step up and fill in for Deine Mariner, who is out with a back issue.

Adam Reynolds' tragic hamstring injury keeps him out of the match for the whole of the match-up. This allows Jock Madden to step into a crucial role in leading the team's attack.

The Broncos will be expecting that these changes will help them come together and perform well as they try to get an important NRL win.

Dolphins Team News

Herbie Farnworth an important player for the Dolphins, is out of the action because of a shoulder injury. However, Tesi Niu comes in and contributes an approach and skill to the team's defense.

Additionally, Kenny Bromwich has taken over the responsibilities in the forward line due to Felise Kaufusi's hamstring injury.

Jarrod Wallace's addition to the squad gives it more depth and versatility.

With these changes, the Dolphins are willing to keep up their great performance and get another NRL win.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last two meetings between the Brisbane Broncos and the Dolphins in NRL matches: