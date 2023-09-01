WATCH: Benzema backheel goal not enough as stunning Mitrovic hat-trick decides top-of-the-table clash

Karim Benzema scored a brilliant backheel for Al-Ittihad against Al-Hilal, but Aleksandar Mitrovic's hat-trick for the opposition settled the clash.

Benzema scored superb goal

Mitrovic netted fantastic hat-trick

Top of the table clash

WHAT HAPPENED? While Benzema scored an absolutely sensational goal, meeting a cross with an impudent flick, he was rather upstaged by ex-Fulham star Mitrovic. The Serbia international scored a sensational hat-trick, including a thunderbolt of a volley.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ittihad took the lead through Romarinho but Mitrovic levelled things up. Benzema and Abderrazak Hamdallah then made it 3-1, but two more strikes from Mitrovic made it 3-3, and Salem Aldawsari scored the winner for Hilal. It was a stirring comeback, and Hilal arenow top of the Pro League.

WHAT NEXT? Ittihad will face Al Akhdoud on Thursday; Hilal will play Al-Riyadh on Friday.