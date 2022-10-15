WATCH: Favourite Benzema says he's 'hoping for great news' on Ballon d'Or red carpet

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema says he is hoping for "great news" as he targets a first ever Ballon d'Or win on Monday.

Benzema the favourite to win award

It will be his first time claiming trophy

Benzema guided Madrid to La Liga & UCL wins

WHAT HAPPENED? Benzema was interviewed on the red carpet about his chances of winning the award and replied: "I am very happy to be here, it's my first time. Hope to have a great news tonight. We are going to enjoy the moment. We’ve played of top matches, but I remember the Champions League finals which we won well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The French striker is regarded as the favourite to be named the world's best player following an incredible season with Madrid. He scored 44 goals in 46 games in all competitions as his side won La Liga and the Champions League.

WHAT NEXT FOR BENZEMA? After the Ballon d'Or ceremony, Benzema and Madrid will return to La Liga action with a match against Elche on Wednesday, followed by a game against Sevilla.