WATCH: Bale scores latest goal in MLS playoff history to help LAFC win championship

Dan Bernstein
|
Gareth Bale LAFC Leagues Cup 2022Crédito: Getty
Los AngelesMLSVideoLos Angeles vs Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia Union

Gareth Bale scored a dramatic equalizer in extra time for LAFC to force penalties against Philadelphia Union.

  • Bale came on as late sub
  • Union took 3-2 lead in 120'+4'
  • Bale equalized in 120'+8'

WHAT HAPPENED? The ex-Real Madrid star leapt high to meet a cross into the box and powered his shot past the goalkeeper to set off wild celebrations. LAFC then won the game in a shootout to become MLS champions.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was an unbelievable moment for Bale near the end of an unbelievable back-and-forth match. He's the hero and worth every bit of money LAFC give him.

WHAT NEXT FOR BALE? A little tournament called the World Cup in just a couple of weeks.