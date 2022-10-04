WATCH: Alexander-Arnold responds to criticism with sensational free-kick against Rangers

Trent Alexander-Arnold has responded in the perfect way to critics of his recent performances, firing a free-kick into the top corner against Rangers.

Scored in seventh minute of UCL clash

Brilliant free-kick gave Liverpool 1-0 lead

His second goal of the season

WHAT HAPPENED? Alexander-Arnold reached into his top drawer and pulled out a vintage free-kick to give the Reds the perfect start in their all-British Champions League clash against Rangers. His curling effort from all of 30 yards gave Allan McGregor absolutely no chance between the sticks for the visitors.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Plenty of questions have been asked of Alexander-Arnold this season. For the first time in his career, he has really struggled for form so a goal like that will come as a welcome relief - although criticisms have mainly been aimed at his defending. The 23-year-old also knows that his place in England's World Cup squad isn't guaranteed so he needs all the help he can get.

WHAT NEXT FOR ALEXANDER-ARNOLD? It's all about maintaining a high level of performance over the next few weeks for the right-back. Liverpool have endured an extremely slow start to the campaign by their standards and, if they want any chance of competing for silverware, they will need to turn their form around.