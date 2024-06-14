How to watch today's Warriors vs Storm NRL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Warriors vs Storm NRL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Two of the form teams in the NRL go head-to-head in a huge match-up at Go Media Stadium, as the New Zealand Warriors (6-1-6) take on the leaders Melbourne Storm (9-3) on Saturday evening.

New Zealand come into this match as the home favourite. And rightly so, they are unbeaten in the last month of NRL action, having won the previous three results, including big scalps against the Penrith Panthers and Dolphins.

More recently, they embarrassed the Cowboys by 30 points on the road. Meanwhile, the Storm got back to winning ways against the Newcastle Knights to temporarily regain the top spot. It was the perfect way to bounce back after a surprise defeat to the Manly Sea Eagles, although an uphill task awaits.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Warriors vs Storm in the NRL, plus plenty more.

Warriors vs Storm date and start time

Date Saturday, June 15, 2024 Start time 5:30pm AEST/ 5:00pm ACST/ 3:30pm AWST Venue Go Media Stadium Location Auckland, New Zealand Referee Gerard Sutton

How to watch Warriors vs Storm on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the New Zealand Warriors vs Melbourne Storm NRL game in Australia, including Nine Network, Nine Now, Foxtel, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream every game of every round live or on demand on your TV or favourite device is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Warriors vs Storm game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Nine Network (Channel 9) on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Foxtel on pay TV.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Warriors vs Storm team news

New Zealand Warriors

Shaun Johnson, who hasn't played since Round 10 due to a pectoral injury, will join Te Maire Martin in the halves. Chanel Harris-Tavita keeps a spot in the 17 on the bench ahead of Freddy Lussick. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (hamstring) is in the extended squad but is likely to be held back until Round 16.

Here's the Warriors' full team list for Round 15:

Position Players FULLBACK Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad WINGER Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Marcelo Montoya CENTRE Rocco Berry, Adam Pompey FIVE-EIGHTH Te Maire Martin HALFBACK Shaun Johnson PROP Addin Fonua-Blake, Jackson Ford HOOKER Wayde Egan 2ND ROW Marata Niukore, Mitchell Barnett LOCK Tohu Harris INTERCHANGE Chanel Harris-Tavita, Dylan Walker, Jazz Tevaga, Kurt Capewell RESERVES Tom Ale, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Taine Tuaupiki, Freddy Lussick, Jacob Laban

Melbourne Storm

Dean Ieremia starts his first game of the season at centre, replacing Reimis Smith, who suffered a concussion late in last week's triumph against the Knights. Eliesa Katoa is eligible to feature in Auckland for the first time since leaving the Warriors in 2022, having received a monetary sanction for a dangerous contact charge sustained last week.

Below is the Storm' full team list for Round 15:

Position Players FULLBACK Sualauvi Faalogo WINGER Grant Anderson, Xavier Coates CENTRE Dean Ieremia, Nick Meaney FIVE-EIGHTH Tyran Wishart HALFBACK Jahrome Hughes PROP Tui Kamikamica, Josh King HOOKER Harry Grant 2ND ROW Shawn Blore, Eliesa Katoa LOCK Trent Loiero INTERCHANGE Bronson Garlick, Christian Welch, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Joe Chan RESERVES Young Tonumaipea, Jack Howarth, Lazarus Vaalepu, Chris Lewis, Kane Bradley

Warriors vs Storm Recent Form

New Zealand Warriors : LLWWW

Round Result R14 Cowboys 12-42 Warriors R12 Warriors 24-20 Dolphins R11 Warriors 22-20 Panthers R10 Roosters 38-18 Warriors R9 Knights 14-8 Warriors

Melbourne Storm: WLWLW

Round Result R14 Storm 36-28 Knights R12 Sea Eagles 26-20 Storm R11 Storm 48-16 Eels R10 Storm 18-25 Sharks R9 Titans 20-22 Storm

Head-to-Head Record