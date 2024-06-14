This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Jahrome Hughes of the Melbourne Storm Getty images
Watch Warriors vs Storm on Kayo Sports
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Warriors vs Storm NRL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Warriors vs Storm NRL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Two of the form teams in the NRL go head-to-head in a huge match-up at Go Media Stadium, as the New Zealand Warriors (6-1-6) take on the leaders Melbourne Storm (9-3) on Saturday evening.

New Zealand come into this match as the home favourite. And rightly so, they are unbeaten in the last month of NRL action, having won the previous three results, including big scalps against the Penrith Panthers and Dolphins.

More recently, they embarrassed the Cowboys by 30 points on the road. Meanwhile, the Storm got back to winning ways against the Newcastle Knights to temporarily regain the top spot. It was the perfect way to bounce back after a surprise defeat to the Manly Sea Eagles, although an uphill task awaits.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Warriors vs Storm in the NRL, plus plenty more.

Warriors vs Storm date and start time

DateSaturday, June 15, 2024
Start time5:30pm AEST/ 5:00pm ACST/ 3:30pm AWST
VenueGo Media Stadium
LocationAuckland, New Zealand
RefereeGerard Sutton

How to watch Warriors vs Storm on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the New Zealand Warriors vs Melbourne Storm NRL game in Australia, including Nine Network, Nine Now, Foxtel, and Kayo Sports.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Warriors vs Storm game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Nine Network (Channel 9) on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Foxtel on pay TV.

Warriors vs Storm team news

New Zealand Warriors

Shaun Johnson, who hasn't played since Round 10 due to a pectoral injury, will join Te Maire Martin in the halves. Chanel Harris-Tavita keeps a spot in the 17 on the bench ahead of Freddy Lussick. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (hamstring) is in the extended squad but is likely to be held back until Round 16.

Here's the Warriors' full team list for Round 15:

PositionPlayers
FULLBACKCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad
WINGERDallin Watene-Zelezniak, Marcelo Montoya
CENTRERocco Berry, Adam Pompey
FIVE-EIGHTHTe Maire Martin
HALFBACKShaun Johnson
PROPAddin Fonua-Blake, Jackson Ford
HOOKERWayde Egan
2ND ROWMarata Niukore, Mitchell Barnett
LOCKTohu Harris
INTERCHANGEChanel Harris-Tavita, Dylan Walker, Jazz Tevaga, Kurt Capewell
RESERVESTom Ale, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Taine Tuaupiki, Freddy Lussick, Jacob Laban

Melbourne Storm

Dean Ieremia starts his first game of the season at centre, replacing Reimis Smith, who suffered a concussion late in last week's triumph against the Knights. Eliesa Katoa is eligible to feature in Auckland for the first time since leaving the Warriors in 2022, having received a monetary sanction for a dangerous contact charge sustained last week.

Below is the Storm' full team list for Round 15:

PositionPlayers
FULLBACKSualauvi Faalogo
WINGERGrant Anderson, Xavier Coates
CENTREDean Ieremia, Nick Meaney
FIVE-EIGHTHTyran Wishart
HALFBACKJahrome Hughes
PROPTui Kamikamica, Josh King
HOOKERHarry Grant
2ND ROWShawn Blore, Eliesa Katoa
LOCKTrent Loiero
INTERCHANGEBronson Garlick, Christian Welch, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Joe Chan
RESERVESYoung Tonumaipea, Jack Howarth, Lazarus Vaalepu, Chris Lewis, Kane Bradley

Warriors vs Storm Recent Form

New Zealand Warriors : LLWWW

RoundResult
R14Cowboys 12-42 Warriors
R12Warriors 24-20 Dolphins
R11Warriors 22-20 Panthers
R10Roosters 38-18 Warriors
R9Knights 14-8 Warriors

Melbourne Storm: WLWLW

RoundResult
R14Storm 36-28 Knights
R12Sea Eagles 26-20 Storm
R11Storm 48-16 Eels
R10Storm 18-25 Sharks
R9Titans 20-22 Storm

Head-to-Head Record

16/03/24Storm 30-26 Warriors
25/04/23Storm 30-22 Warriors
29/07/22Warriors 12-24 Storm
25/04/22Storm 70-10 Warriors
13/06/21Warriors 16-42 Storm
