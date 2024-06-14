How to watch today's Warriors vs Storm NRL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Two of the form teams in the NRL go head-to-head in a huge match-up at Go Media Stadium, as the New Zealand Warriors (6-1-6) take on the leaders Melbourne Storm (9-3) on Saturday evening.
New Zealand come into this match as the home favourite. And rightly so, they are unbeaten in the last month of NRL action, having won the previous three results, including big scalps against the Penrith Panthers and Dolphins.
More recently, they embarrassed the Cowboys by 30 points on the road. Meanwhile, the Storm got back to winning ways against the Newcastle Knights to temporarily regain the top spot. It was the perfect way to bounce back after a surprise defeat to the Manly Sea Eagles, although an uphill task awaits.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Warriors vs Storm in the NRL, plus plenty more.
Warriors vs Storm date and start time
|Date
|Saturday, June 15, 2024
|Start time
|5:30pm AEST/ 5:00pm ACST/ 3:30pm AWST
|Venue
|Go Media Stadium
|Location
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Referee
|Gerard Sutton
How to watch Warriors vs Storm on TV & stream live online
There are several options to watch the New Zealand Warriors vs Melbourne Storm NRL game in Australia, including Nine Network, Nine Now, Foxtel, and Kayo Sports.
The best way to livestream every game of every round live or on demand on your TV or favourite device is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial.
Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).
What channel is Warriors vs Storm game on?
The game will not be broadcast live on Nine Network (Channel 9) on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Foxtel on pay TV.
Warriors vs Storm team news
New Zealand Warriors
Shaun Johnson, who hasn't played since Round 10 due to a pectoral injury, will join Te Maire Martin in the halves. Chanel Harris-Tavita keeps a spot in the 17 on the bench ahead of Freddy Lussick. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (hamstring) is in the extended squad but is likely to be held back until Round 16.
Here's the Warriors' full team list for Round 15:
|Position
|Players
|FULLBACK
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|WINGER
|Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Marcelo Montoya
|CENTRE
|Rocco Berry, Adam Pompey
|FIVE-EIGHTH
|Te Maire Martin
|HALFBACK
|Shaun Johnson
|PROP
|Addin Fonua-Blake, Jackson Ford
|HOOKER
|Wayde Egan
|2ND ROW
|Marata Niukore, Mitchell Barnett
|LOCK
|Tohu Harris
|INTERCHANGE
|Chanel Harris-Tavita, Dylan Walker, Jazz Tevaga, Kurt Capewell
|RESERVES
|Tom Ale, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Taine Tuaupiki, Freddy Lussick, Jacob Laban
Melbourne Storm
Dean Ieremia starts his first game of the season at centre, replacing Reimis Smith, who suffered a concussion late in last week's triumph against the Knights. Eliesa Katoa is eligible to feature in Auckland for the first time since leaving the Warriors in 2022, having received a monetary sanction for a dangerous contact charge sustained last week.
Below is the Storm' full team list for Round 15:
|Position
|Players
|FULLBACK
|Sualauvi Faalogo
|WINGER
|Grant Anderson, Xavier Coates
|CENTRE
|Dean Ieremia, Nick Meaney
|FIVE-EIGHTH
|Tyran Wishart
|HALFBACK
|Jahrome Hughes
|PROP
|Tui Kamikamica, Josh King
|HOOKER
|Harry Grant
|2ND ROW
|Shawn Blore, Eliesa Katoa
|LOCK
|Trent Loiero
|INTERCHANGE
|Bronson Garlick, Christian Welch, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Joe Chan
|RESERVES
|Young Tonumaipea, Jack Howarth, Lazarus Vaalepu, Chris Lewis, Kane Bradley
Warriors vs Storm Recent Form
New Zealand Warriors : LLWWW
|Round
|Result
|R14
|Cowboys 12-42 Warriors
|R12
|Warriors 24-20 Dolphins
|R11
|Warriors 22-20 Panthers
|R10
|Roosters 38-18 Warriors
|R9
|Knights 14-8 Warriors
Melbourne Storm: WLWLW
|Round
|Result
|R14
|Storm 36-28 Knights
|R12
|Sea Eagles 26-20 Storm
|R11
|Storm 48-16 Eels
|R10
|Storm 18-25 Sharks
|R9
|Titans 20-22 Storm
Head-to-Head Record
|16/03/24
|Storm 30-26 Warriors
|25/04/23
|Storm 30-22 Warriors
|29/07/22
|Warriors 12-24 Storm
|25/04/22
|Storm 70-10 Warriors
|13/06/21
|Warriors 16-42 Storm