How to watch today's Warriors vs Broncos NRL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Warriors vs Broncos NRL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The New Zealand Warriors (6-1-8) look to bounce back following a damaging defeat in Round 16 when they face the Brisbane Broncos (7-7) on Saturday.

Coming into the 2024 season as premiership contenders, the Warriors started their season off on the wrong note, losing six of their first ten matches, before turning it around to win three on the bounce.

Last week was nothing short of a disaster, as they were hammered by the Titans last week with a 66-6 score line, with the New Zealand side also finding no way to break the Gold Coast defence. This leaves the Warriors in 13th position, desperately trying to inch themselves into the top eight before it's too late.

The Broncos, meanwhile, are fresh off a bye and looking to turn their season around after losing three straight games, which brings their total to an even seven wins and seven losses.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Warriors vs Broncos in the NRL, plus plenty more.

Warriors vs Broncos date and start time

Date Saturday, June 29, 2024 Start time 3:00pm AEST/ 2:30pm ACST/ 1:00pm AWST Venue Go Media Stadium Location Auckland, New Zealand Referee Todd Smith

How to watch Warriors vs Broncos on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the New Zealand Warriors vs Brisbane Broncos NRL game in Australia, including Nine Network, Nine Now, Foxtel, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream every game of every round live or on demand on your TV or favourite device is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Warriors vs Broncos game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Nine Network (Channel 9) on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Foxtel on pay TV.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Warriors vs Broncos team news

New Zealand Warriors

There are two key injuries for the Warriors. Half Shaun Johnson is out with a hamstring injury, which sees him at least seeing four weeks on the sideline. Te Maire Martin shifts back to halfback and Chanel Harris-Tavita coming in as five-eighth. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak returns from suspension, whilst Mitch Barnett and Kurt Capewell return after missing last week's clash due to Origin camp.

Here's the Warriors' full team list for Round 17:

Position Player(s) Fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad Winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Marcelo Montoya Centre Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Adam Pompey Five-Eighth Chanel Harris-Tavita Halfback Te Maire Martin Prop Addin Fonua-Blake, Jackson Ford Hooker Wayde Egan Second Row Marata Niukore, Mitchell Barnett Lock Tohu Harris Interchange Freddy Lussick, Dylan Walker, Jazz Tevaga, Kurt Capewell Replacement Moala Graham-Taufa Reserve Jacob Laban

Brisbane Broncos

Jesse Arthars returns to the wing for Broncos after hurting his jaw in Round 9, pushing Corey Oates to the extended roster. Jack Gosiewski starts in the second row with Jordan Riki suspended, while Tristan Sailor, Xavier Willison, and Kobe Hetherington are selected to the starting lineup replace Reece Walsh, Payne Haas, and Pat Carrigan, respectively, pending post-Origin game decisions. Josiah Karapani joins the bench, while Fletcher Baker and Martin Taupau are recalled.

Below is the Broncos' full team list for Round 17:

Position Player(s) Fullback Tristan Sailor Winger Jesse Arthars, Deine Mariner Centre Kotoni Staggs, Selwyn Cobbo Five-Eighth Ezra Mam Halfback Jock Madden Prop Corey Jensen, Xavier Willison Hooker Billy Walters Second Row Brendan Piakura, Jack Gosiewski Lock Kobe Hetherington Interchange Tyson Smoothy, Fletcher Baker, Josiah Karapani, Martin Taupau Replacement Josh Rogers Reserve Blake Mozer

Warriors vs Broncos Recent Form

New Zealand Warriors: LWWWL

Round Result R16 Roosters 26-8 Bulldogs R14 Bulldogs 22-18 Eels R13 Knights 2-32 Bulldogs R12 Bulldogs 44-12 Dragons R11 Raiders 24-20 Bulldogs

Brisbane Broncos: WLLWL

Round Result R14 Sharks 28-30 Dolphins R14 Broncos 12-22 Sharks R13 Eels 34-22 Sharks R12 Sharks 0-42 Panthers R11 Sharks 38-30 Roosters

Head-to-Head Record