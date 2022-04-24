Ward-Prowse closing in on Beckham’s Premier League free-kick record as Southampton star pulls further clear of Ronaldo & Henry

Chris Burton
Getty

The Saints midfielder has been showing his ability over a dead-ball once again and now has a Manchester United legend in his sights

James Ward-Prowse is widely regarded as one of the finest free-kick takers in the Premier League, and the Southampton captain is closing in on a top-flight record that has been held for several years by Manchester United legend David Beckham.

As things stand, nobody has found the back of the net from more dead-ball situations than the former England captain who graduated out of the fabled Class of ‘92 at Old Trafford.

Beckham is, however, in danger of losing his standing at the top of a notable chart as Saints star Ward-Prowse continues to chase him down.

Editors' Picks

Who has scored the most free-kicks in Premier League history?

United icon Beckham, who spent more than a decade as a first-team star for the Red Devils before leaving for Real Madrid in 2003, converted 18 direct free-kicks when gracing the Premier League stage.

Ward-Prowse is now up to 14 after lashing home another spectacular strike for Southampton in their meeting with Brighton.

The 27-year-old now has breathing space in second spot, with a trio of legendary forwards being left trailing in his wake.

On chasing Beckham's record, Ward-Prowse said: "My main motivation is to meet my hero from when I was a kid. If I do get that record, hopefully he’ll reach out - but there's a long way to go yet."

Cristiano Ronaldo could still close on him this season during a second spell with United, but the Portuguese has 12 free-kick goals to his name at present.

Former Chelsea forward Gianfranco Zola sits on the same mark, alongside ex-Arsenal striker Thierry Henry.

Player

Direct free-kick goals

David Beckham

18

James Ward-Prowse

14

Cristiano Ronaldo

12

Thierry Henry

12

Gianfranco Zola

12

Sebastian Larsson

11

Laurent Robert

11

Morten Gamst Pederson

10

Ian Harte

10

Frank Lampard

9

Nolberto Solano

9

Jamie Redknapp

9

Beckham vs Ward-Prowse: Who has the most Premier League goals?

While Ward-Prowse is closing in on Beckham when it comes to free-kick goals, he sits some way behind the legendary former United No.7 in the overall stakes.

The Saints skipper has 39 Premier League efforts to his name, with that haul achieved in 301 appearances.

Article continues below

In contrast, Beckham found the target on 65 occasions for the Red Devils through 265 games.

He also helped himself to six Premier League titles, two FA Cup triumphs and a Champions League crown.

Who is the best free-kick taker in Premier League history? Let us know in the comments below 👇

Further reading