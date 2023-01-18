'I want to keep him at the club' - Klopp confirms he wants Firmino to stay at Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reiterated that he wants Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino to stay at the club, despite rumours of a possible exit.

Firmino's contract expires in June

Linked with move away from club

Klopp wants Brazilian to stay

WHAT HAPPENED? Recent reports had suggested that the Brazilian forward could be on his way to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia when his contract ends in the summer, as Liverpool face an overhaul that includes the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita, whose deals are also set to expire.

WHAT THEY SAID: While the departures of the latter two appear a formality, Klopp highlighted the importance of Firmino since his signing in October 2015. The German confirmed after Tuesday's win against Wolves that he wants the Brazilian to extend his current deal, stating: "I said that before – yes, I want to keep him at the club."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Firmino didn't feature in his side's FA Cup victory as he is still recovering from a calf injury sustained before Christmas. The knock will also keep him sidelined for Liverpool's blockbuster Premier League clash against Chelsea on Saturday, although Klopp hopes that Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez may be fit enough to feature.

WHAT NEXT FOR FIRMINO? With the Brazilian out for the next few games, negotiations over his future at Liverpool will likely to continue, although it remains to be seen whether a new deal will be agreed with the club.