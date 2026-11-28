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Brazilian forward Vitor Roque has broken his silence on a turbulent period with Barcelona, detailing a lack of communication from coaching staff that hampered his integration. The 21-year-old arrived at Camp Nou with high expectations but struggled to cement a place in the side before eventually returning to his homeland.

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Injury setbacks and isolation derailed Roque's Catalan dream

Roque joined Barcelona from Athletico Paranaense in January 2024 as an 18-year-old, but his Catalan spell quickly stalled. He scored twice in 16 appearances before heading to Real Betis on loan and returning permanently to Brazil with Palmeiras in February 2025.

In an interview with AS, the striker revealed that an unoperated syndesmotic injury suffered before leaving Brazil hampered him from day one. Arriving in Spain in severe pain, he spent much of his early stint in physiotherapy rather than competing at full fitness.

Roque opens up on playing through pain and coaching silence

Roque explained that fulfilling his dream move turned difficult because he entered Camp Nou carrying an untreated injury.

"I went to Barcelona when I was 18. It was a dream come true: playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world," he said. "It was a bit difficult. I went there with a syndesmotic injury, which I should have had surgery for at Athletico Paranaense but didn’t. I arrived in a lot of pain - quite a lot, actually.

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"During that time, I was doing physiotherapy, trying to get into the best possible shape, but in the end we didn’t manage it. I wasn’t able to perform at the highest level in football and I think that was part of the process. I know that God has everything planned out, yes. It just didn’t work out there. Afterwards, I went to Betis and I couldn’t perform there either. But today at Palmeiras I feel good; I feel at home. People have helped me a lot and, thank God, I’m happy."

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Europe's impatience with young South American talents

He also criticised the lack of patience and coaching communication shown to young arrivals adapting to a new language.

"People think that when we young players arrive, we have to start playing at 100 per cent straight away, giving it our all and playing our best football, but that’s not how it works. It takes patience," he continued. "Sometimes we don’t have the time we need to settle in. We’re very young, and speaking a new language is really difficult.

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"Sometimes it’s important to have the manager’s support, and when I went to Barcelona, I didn’t have that. They barely spoke to me, you know? So I think you have to bear that in mind, and a lot of people don’t see it that way - they think you have to be ready from the very first minute."

Roque's struggles reflect a wider hurdle for South American teenagers moving early to La Liga, with Franco Mastantuono and Endrick also facing battles for regular minutes.

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Away from the pitch, two senior Barcelona team-mates helped him cope with the isolation. "I used to hang out a lot with Raphinha, who helped me enormously. He’s an incredible bloke and gave me a huge helping hand throughout the whole process," Roque added. "Ronald Araujo, who’s now at Liverpool, was another person who also helped me a lot, and I’m very fond of him."

Turning the page at Palmeiras ahead of Copa Libertadores final

Although his European stint fell short of expectations, Roque has accepted the outcome and is focused on rebuilding momentum in Brazil. "Obviously I still feel a bit of regret, but I think in football you shouldn’t dwell on that," he admitted. "It’s something I’ve already come to terms with, and now I’m happy here at Palmeiras. That’s the most important thing. Now it’s time to write a new chapter."

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Attention now turns to Saturday night's Copa Libertadores final, with Roque and Palmeiras preparing to face Estudiantes. Having finished as runners-up to rivals Flamengo last season, Palmeiras enter their second consecutive final aiming to go one step further.