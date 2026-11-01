Fortress Anfield! Captain Van Dijk demands maximum fight to sink Gunners in home clash

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk called on his team-mates and supporters to deliver a complete performance against Arsenal at Anfield. Writing in his matchday programme notes, Van Dijk stressed that maximum work ethic is required to extend Liverpool's five-game winning streak.
Van Dijk prepares for fourth consecutive home fixture
Liverpool conclude a rare series of four consecutive home matches at Anfield by hosting title rivals Arsenal on Sunday afternoon. The Reds enter the fixture after advancing to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals midweek via a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea.
Captain Virgil van Dijk emphasized that matches against the Gunners remain among the highlight fixtures of the season.
The defender expects an intense encounter against Mikel Arteta's side.
Captain demands relentless work ethic against champions
Writing in his official matchday programme notes, Van Dijk outlined the mental standard required to claim three points. "Games against Arsenal are always special, and Sunday’s will be no different. I know that you guys will be up for it, and we will be too," Van Dijk wrote.
"You don’t get easy, comfortable afternoons in the Premier League, and you certainly don’t get them against Arsenal."
"You have to be switched on from the first second, you have to be prepared to run hard, fight for everything and help your teammates out... for 90 minutes-plus," the skipper stressed.
Van Dijk highlights composure and Anfield synergy
Van Dijk stressed that maintaining tactical composure during difficult spells will prove crucial against Arsenal's threat. "There will be times, I’m sure, when we have to suffer without the ball, but it is important that we keep our composure and make sure that when we have the ball we show our own quality," Van Dijk noted.
"It is important too that we use the energy that you guys provide to push us forward."
"When Anfield is at its best, we are at its best, and vice versa," he added.
Reds aim to maintain winning momentum
Following their midweek cup progression, Liverpool shift focus back to domestic league competition.
Van Dijk expects the squad to maintain their defensive resilience and team unity.
The Reds kick off against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon at Anfield.
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.