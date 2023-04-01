Vinicius Junior's special Cristiano Ronaldo tribute as Real Madrid legend features alongside LeBron James on 'idols wall' in his home gym

Ewan Gennery
|
Vini Jr, Cr7, MuralGetty/@makelismos
Vinicius Junior has paid a special tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo with the striker featuring alongside LeBron James, Pele and more on his 'icons wall'.

  • Vini Jr has special mural painted
  • Icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Pele feature
  • Several basketball legends also appear

WHAT HAPPENED? Vinicius Junior has paid homage to some of the most iconic sportsmen of all time on his 'icons wall' in his home gym. The mural, painted by Spanish artist Rene Makela, features Brazilian icons Pele and Ronaldo Nazario, while Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo takes centre stage alongside legendary basketball player LeBron James.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vini Jr joined Real Madrid the season Cristiano Ronaldo left and the two never got to play alongside each other. The Brazilian has become a talisman in the past two seasons for Madrid, scoring the winner in last season's Champions League final against Liverpool. Indeed, Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has referred to him as the world's best player.

WHAT NEXT FOR VINI JR & RONALDO? Real Madrid face Valladolid in La Liga before a crucial Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Barcelona. Ronaldo and Al-Nassr, meanwhile, take on strugglers Al-Adalah in the Saudi Pro League on April 4, as they try to chase down leaders Al-Ittihad at the top of the table.

