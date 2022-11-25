'Never stop dreaming' - Vinicius Junior leads Brazil social media reaction as 2022 World Cup starts with win

Vinicius Junior led the celebrations on social media as Brazil comfortably beat Serbia 2-0 to kick off their World Cup campaign in Qatar.

Richarlison brace ensured Brazil win

Selecao now top Group G

Spirits high among Tite's squad

WHAT HAPPENED? Vinicius Junior took to social media to express how much it meant to him for Brazil to make a winning start at the 2022 World Cup. He played from the start as the Selecao put in an increasingly convincing performance to see off Serbia.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Twenty years on from their fifth and most recent World Cup triumph, many are tipping Brazil to go all the way once again after years of hurt. Vinicius Junior's caption in his celebratory Instagram post most certainly embraces that feeling.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Real Madrid winger wrote 'Never stop dreaming... 🇧🇷🙏🏾" following the win on Thursday.

Club and national team colleague Rodrygo posted: "Accomplished 😄 Thank you Brazil! ⚡️🇧🇷#FIFAWorldCup>💚💛".

Manchester United star Antony was in good spirits with his own post, writing: "Debut and victory! We keep it going!! First step 🙏🏼🙏🏼 🇧🇷".

Fred, also of United, posted a meaningful reflection of the game following his appearance from the bench: "After dreaming so much about this moment, the day has come to wear the Brazilian National Team shirt in a World Cup. A privilege to few... Enjoying this dream every day thank you G O D ! 🇧🇷🙏🏾".

Raphinha weighed in too, writing: "Proud to be Brazilian Proud of this group We follow for more 💚 💛".

But the hero on the night also stole the show online. Richarlison, clearly in high spirits, leaned into his pigeon nickname in his post, accompanied by a brilliant picture of his volleyed goal.

IN A PHOTO:

Togetherness and unity is flowing through this Brazil team...

WHAT NEXT FOR BRAZIL? After the perfect start in matchday one, focus turns to Monday's clash with Switzerland.