Real Madrid face the tough task at Villarreal away to start the year

Real Madrid start 2023 with a tough challenge against Villarreal away from home. Ancelotti's men will be hoping for a positive result to keep at pace with Barcelona at the top of the table.

Real Madrid marked their return from the World Cup break with a victory over Real Valladolid in the league. They also managed to progress to the next round of Copa del Rey with a 1-0 win over Cacereno. Los Blancos, however, will be weary of the threat Villarreal pose since Real Madrid have drawn each of their last five games away to Villarreal.

The Yellow Submarine come into this game with a win over Valencia in their return game in La Liga. Their record against teams from the Madrid region would spark confidence among fans, as they have not lost any of their last 10 games against teams from Madrid. Villarreal have not lost their opening league game of the year in the last 13 years and will be hoping to continue that record.

Villarreal vs Real Madrid confirmed lineups

Villarreal XI (4-3-3): Pepe Reina; Femenia, Albiol, Torres, Moreno; Baena, Parejo, Coquelin; Chukwueze, G. Moreno, Pino

Real Madrid XI (4-3-3): Courtois; Militao, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Tchouameni, Modric; Fede Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius

Villarreal vs Real Madrid LIVE updates

Real Madrid's upcoming fixtures

Ancelotti's men will come up against Valencia in the Supercup game before squaring up against Villarreal once again in the Copa del Rey. Madrid will then come up against the two Basque clubs, Athletic Club and Real Sociedad, in the league.