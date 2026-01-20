How to get Villarreal vs Real Madrid tickets: La Liga fixture, Villarreal information & more

Villarreal looks to maintain its forward momentum this season. Following 8th (2023/24) and 5th (2024/25) place finishes in La Liga, they are currently aiming to consolidate 3rd spot, a position they’ve remarkably maintained since September.

They’ve got a huge test up next, though, as Real Madrid, who sit in second, 7 points above them, visit the Estadio de la Ceramica (aka El Madrigal) on Saturday (January 24). It promises to be one of the matches of the Spanish season, and you could be there.

Are we set for another goal fest? You could sit in the stands to find out. Let GOAL provide you with all the vital information you need to know for the upcoming Villarreal vs. Real Madrid La Liga match, including where to buy tickets, their cost, and more.

When is the Villarreal vs Real Madrid La Liga match?

Date Fixture (CET) Venue Tickets Sat, Jan 24 Villarreal vs Real Madrid (9pm) Estadio de la Ceramica (Villarreal) Tickets



Estadio de la Ceramica is a football stadium in Villarreal, Spain. It's been the home ground of Villarreal CF since opening in 1923. The stadium has a capacity of 23,000, a figure which is half the population of the town itself. In January 2017, Villarreal changed the name of its stadium from El Madrigal to Estadio de la Ceramica, to recognise the local industry.

How to buy Villarreal vs Real Madrid La Liga match tickets

There are various ways in which you can purchase Villarreal match tickets. They are available via the ticket portal on the club’s official site, as well in the stadium store, the Villarreal town centre store, and the stadium box office.

However, with the club having 20,000+ season ticket holders in a stadium that holds 23,000, it’s not always straightforward buying tickets through the club, especially for some of the bigger fixtures against Real Madrid or Barcelona, and the Derbi de la Comunitat vs Valencia.

If tickets are sold out, or you’re hoping to snap up last-minute seats, you may wish to consider secondary resale retailers such as StubHub.

What to expect from Villareal vs Real Madrid?

Villarreal have only lost four league games this season. One of those setbacks came in the reverse fixture against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu back in September. Despite keeping Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Co. under wraps during a tight first half, Los Blancos would go into overdrive during the second period, running out 3-1 winners at the final whistle. It was a hugely entertaining and fiery encounter, and we are hoping for more of the same this weekend.

The Yellow Submarine may have been sunk in their previous three match-ups against Real Madrid, but they’ve put up spirited performances in the majority of those encounters and an electric atmosphere is guaranteed inside the iconic Estadio de la Ceramica. Villarreal’s last home success over the Spanish giants came in January 2023. Yeremy Pino and Gerard Moreno netted either side of a penalty from Karim Benzema to send the yellow-draped supporters home in high spirits.

Two seasons ago (May 2024), the crowd at ‘La Ceramica’ was treated to one of the most memorable match-ups ever between Villarreal and Real Madrid. Despite heading down the tunnel with their heads in their hands after leaking four first-half goals, the yellows would come roaring back fantastically to draw the match 4-4. Alexander Sorloth scored all four goals for Villarreal to leave the stadium rocking.

Villarreal vs Real Madrid La Liga match tickets: How much do they cost?

While tickets for Villarreal's La Liga matches can cost between €20 - €50, the price for some of the marquee fixtures, like against Real Madrid, is likely to start from €70 upwards.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices. Tickets on secondary resale sites such as StubHub are currently available from €172 upwards.

How to get Villarreal vs Real Madrid La Liga match hospitality tickets

If you want to make your visit to Villarreal a more luxurious one, there are hospitality options available at La Ceramica too, including the ‘Match Groc Experience’, which costs €275 per person (although you’ll likely have to pay more for the bigger matches). The package includes:

A museum ticket for Inmersion Villarreal

Watching the team arrive from inside the stadium

A visit to the VIP box and press room

Watch the warm-up from pitchside

Exclusive Meet & Greet with the players after the match

Official Villarreal CF scarf

Super Tribuna VIP ticket

Villarreal vs Real Madrid: Recent head-to-head matches